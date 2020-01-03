Jason Garrett Set To Be Fired As Dallas Cowboys Head Coach: Report

Dallas Cowboys finished their regular National Football League (NFL) season with a crushing victory over the Washington Redskins. Despite a dominating win, the Cowboys missed the playoffs after ending the season with a 8-8 (win-loss record). They finished behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football Conference Eastern Division (NFC East).

Breaking: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones have decided that Jason Garrett will not be part of the organization moving forward, a source tells @WerderEdESPN. pic.twitter.com/zXf4n1I8kc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2020

NFL: Dallas Cowboys to let go of Jason Garrett?

As soon as the regular season concluded, the Cowboys supporters have been demanding to let go of head coach Jason Garrett. Garrett's contract with the Dallas Cowboys is set to expire on January 14, 2020, and speculations arose that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could finally part ways with the 53-year-old. According to latest reports, Jerry Jones and Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones have decided that Garrett will not be a part of the Cowboys family heading into the new season. Ed Werder of ESPN noted that Jones and Garrett missed their scheduled meeting this week, which was supposed to take place to discuss Garrett's future with the Dallas Cowboys. After two back-to-back meetings, it is believed both parties failed to reach an agreement.

NFL: Dallas Cowboys update

Source: #Cowboys Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have moved slowly and with “abundance of care and respect” for Jason Garrett. That phase expected to conclude soon with Garrett not part of organization. Next phase to involve candidate interviews will begin quickly thereafter. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 3, 2020

Jason Garrett is a 2-time Super Bowl winner as a player. He was associated with the Cowboys since 2007, taking up the role of the club’s offensive coordinator. After becoming the interim coach in 2010, he was promoted as the head coach in 2011. In nine seasons with the Cowboys, Garrett holds an 85-67 overall record. The Cowboys won three NFC East titles and two playoff games under the 53-year-old.

Social media reacts to Jason Garrett's latest update

NFC East fans reacting to Jason Garrett no longer being coach of the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/ZGj2ZEQGUN — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 3, 2020

Cowboys fans hearing Jason Garrett is finally gone pic.twitter.com/E4OnWUvR69 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 3, 2020

