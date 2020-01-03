The Debate
Jason Garrett Set To Be Fired As Dallas Cowboys Head Coach: Report

other sports

Reports suggest that the Dallas Cowboys officials have decided to part ways with their head coach Jason Garrett. Garrett led the Cowboys to an 8-8 record.

Jason Garrett

Dallas Cowboys finished their regular National Football League (NFL) season with a crushing victory over the Washington Redskins. Despite a dominating win, the Cowboys missed the playoffs after ending the season with a 8-8 (win-loss record). They finished behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football Conference Eastern Division (NFC East). 

Also Read | Jason Garrett Trends On Twitter After Browns Dismiss Freddie Kitchens

NFL: Dallas Cowboys to let go of Jason Garrett?

As soon as the regular season concluded, the Cowboys supporters have been demanding to let go of head coach Jason Garrett. Garrett's contract with the Dallas Cowboys is set to expire on January 14, 2020, and speculations arose that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could finally part ways with the 53-year-old. According to latest reports, Jerry Jones and Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones have decided that Garrett will not be a part of the Cowboys family heading into the new season. Ed Werder of ESPN noted that Jones and Garrett missed their scheduled meeting this week, which was supposed to take place to discuss Garrett's future with the Dallas Cowboys. After two back-to-back meetings, it is believed both parties failed to reach an agreement.

Also Read | Jason Garrett Reportedly Bid Farewell To Cowboys Players After Missing Out On Playoffs

NFL: Dallas Cowboys update

Jason Garrett is a 2-time Super Bowl winner as a player. He was associated with the Cowboys since 2007, taking up the role of the club’s offensive coordinator. After becoming the interim coach in 2010, he was promoted as the head coach in 2011. In nine seasons with the Cowboys, Garrett holds an 85-67 overall record. The Cowboys won three NFC East titles and two playoff games under the 53-year-old. 

Also Read | Jason Garrett's Future Clouded In Doubt, But Jerry Jones Could Be Letting Him Down Easy

Social media reacts to Jason Garrett's latest update

Also Read | Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Ambiguous Over Coach Jason Garrett's Future In Dallas

