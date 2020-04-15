Cris Cyborg Gets Slapped By Coach Before Fighting Holly Holm: Watch

Former UFC champion Cris Cyborg is now a champion at Bellator MMA, as she successfully dethroned Julia Budd from the title on her Bellator debut. Currently, Cris Cyborg can be considered as the only Grand Slam Champion in the MMA community as she has already got her hands on the UFC championship, Bellator championship, Invicta championship, and Strike Force championship. The Brazilian fighter has an intense training regime and Cris Cyborg has always been conscious about going to any extent in order to taste victory. Here’s a throwback to the time when Cris Cyborg got slapped by her coach mere minutes before defending her title against Holly Holm at UFC 219.

Also Read | UFC: Dana White Reveals His Dream Fights In The Promotion Ft Conor McGregor, Khabib

UFC: Cris Cyborg slapped by her coach before fighting Holly Holm

Cris Cyborg was just about to step out of her green room when she was spotted in an intense verbal session with her coach Jason Parillo. It did not seem like a heated altercation but Jason Parillo landed a tight slap on Cris Cyborg’s face. The Brazilian women’s world champion looked unaffected with the slap as she put on a smile and went about her business.

Also Read | UFC: Cris Cyborg coach wants to set up a fight opposite Amanda Nunes In A Cross-promotion Fight

During the fight against Holly Holm at UFC 219, Cris Cyborg got clipped a number of times. Holly Holm planted some deadly combinations over her and dictated the fight on certain occasions. However, Cyborg managed to stay in the fight and fired back as the fight went deeper. In the final rounds of the fight, Cris Cyborg launched an all-out assault on Holly Holm and considerably altered Holm’s facial structure. The dogfight between two of the greatest women fighters went all five rounds and Cris Cyborg was awarded the victory via judges' decision. Here’s a glimpse of the fight.

Also Read | Daniel Cormier Expresses Desire To Replace Dana White As UFC President

Also Read | Dana White Reveals Why He's Keeping UFC 249 Location A Top Secret

(Image courtesy: Instagram of MMA sound)