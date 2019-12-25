Cristiano Ronaldo And Cain Velasquez's 2011 Throwback Video Makes Fans Go Nostalgic

The world of sports changes with a blink of an eye. Within a decade, champions get replaced, titles are exchanged and people create history in just one night. No matter which sport you play, if one is not special enough to shock the world, they are made to pack their bags and go home. This is why consistency is amongst the revered assets by fans for their favourite sportspersons.

Ex-UFC star Cain Velasquez and legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo have maintained their form and fitness to reach the very top of their respective sports. No wonder, they are legends and are equally intimidating when it comes down to showcase their talents. However, the gladiators are at the dusk of their careers and they might decide to retire in the near future. Let us take a look at a video from 2011 when Ronaldo and Velasquez met each other.

Cain Velasquez meets Cristiano Ronaldo

2020 is getting nearer and a new decade is about to start. However, the bygone decade holds a lot of good memories that sports fans can remember and relish. Cristiano Ronaldo and Cain Velasquez’s epic meeting is definitely such an instance. Cain Velasquez, 37 and Ronaldo, 34 have seen tremendous changes in their careers since their last meet in 2011. The Mexican fighter is no longer active in the UFC and Cristiano Ronaldo has parted his ways with Real Madrid, a long time back. However, the throwback video from 2011 will definitely make you emotional and make you feel better about the ‘good old days’.

Cain Velasquez and Cristiano Ronaldo met each other at a training ground neighbour the Santiago Bernebeu in Madrid and exchanged a few words in Spanish. While Velasquez got his hands on a brand new ‘Real Madrid’ jersey, Ronaldo got to wear the 4-ounce UFC gloves. Take a look at the video.

