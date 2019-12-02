Brock Lesnar Done With WWE For 2019; To Return At 'Royal Rumble'

There is a piece of bad news for Brock Lesnar fans. The WWE champion might not appear for the promotion in 2019. Brock Lesnar a.k.a The Beast had a great spell in 2019 since his defeat against Seth Rollins. The Beast got his hands on the WWE Championship during his initial days on the SmackDown roster. He defended it with back to back wins. According to reports, he is done for 2019 and he will not appear for WWE until 2020.

WWE: Is Brock Lesnar done for 2019?

After becoming the WWE Champion on SmackDown’s FOX debut, Brock Lesnar defended his title successfully against Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio. The Beast avenged his UFC loss by defeating Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel (2019) but Rey Mysterio came in his way. No wonder, Brock Lesnar once again retained his title at Survivor Series by defeating the Luchador.

However, Cage Side Seat’s daily Rumor Roundup column reported that Brock Lesnar is not going to defend his title at the upcoming PPV TLC. As per reports, Brock Lesnar is done with 2019 and he will return on Royal Rumble on January 27, 2020. It is definitely hard to forecast which fighter is going to face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble.

WWE: Will he continue with Rey Mysterio?

Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio created an incredible story with their recent rivalry that reached its climax at Survivor Series. Rey Mysterio's son Dominic played an integral part in the storyline. The little boy got lucky and planted a 619 on Brock Lesnar. The rivalry could have continued but Brock Lesnar’s exit from TLC might bring up someone new for Rey Mysterio. Let us know your opinion on who should be Rey Mysterio’s next opponent.

