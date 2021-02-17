CSKA Vs AHK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro League Handball 2021 Game Preview

CSKA Moscow (CSKA) will go up against Alingsas HK (AHK) in the upcoming Euro League handball game on Wednesday, February 17 at 9:30 PM IST (5:00 PM CET). The game will be played at the Dynamo Sports Palace in Moscow, Russia. Here is our CSKA vs AHK Dream11 prediction and CSKA vs AHK Dream11 team.

CSKA vs AHK Dream11 prediction: CSKA vs AHK Dream11 team and preview

CSKA Moscow are currently at the third spot of the Euro League Handball Group C standings with eight points. Dener Jaanimaa and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing one. Alingsas HK, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the table with four points and a win-loss record of 2-5.

CSKA vs AHK live: CSKA vs AHK Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Time: 9:30 PM IST, 5:00 PM CET

Venue: Dynamo Sports Palace, Moscow, Russia

CSKA vs AHK Dream11 prediction: Squad list

CSKA vs AHK Dream11 team: CSKA Moscow squad

Dener Jaanimaa, Igor Soroka, Stanislav Zhukov, Pavel Atman, Victor Kireev, Dmytro Ilchenko, Aleh Astrashapkin, Andrei Klimavets, Nikita Avtonomov, Vladislav Korshunov, Sergey Nikolaenkov, Alexander Dereven, Mihail Vinogradov, Aleksei Fokin, Ilya Ryabov, Hleb Leukhin, Dmitrii Chernetsov, Dmitry Kuznetsov, Valentin Vorobev, Igor Levshin

CSKA vs AHK Dream11 team: Alingsas HK squad

Niclas Barud, Pontus Josefsson Sall, Andreas Lang, Helge Freiman, Samuel Lindberg, William Andersson Moberg, Isak Hane, Daniel Blomgren, Anton Hagvall, William Lundh, Jonathan Sandberg, Alexander Wedin, Elvir Kulic, Hjalmar MacFie, Naoyuki Shoji, Nils Mellert, Axel Franzen, Pontus Axella

CSKA vs AHK Dream11 prediction: Top picks

CSKA Moscow: Dmitry Kuznetsov, Dmytro Ilchenko

Alingsas HK: Anton Hagvall, Axel Franzen

CSKA vs AHK Dream11 prediction: CSKA vs AHK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Dmitry Kuznetsov

Defenders: Andreas Lang, Dener Jaanimaa, Pavel Atman

Forwards: Axel Franzen (C), Dmytro Ilchenko (VC), Igor Soroka

CSKA vs AHK live: CSKA vs AHK match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our CSKA vs AHK Dream11 prediction is that CSKA Moscow will come out on top in this contest.

⚡ДЕНЬ МАТЧА

📅16.02.2021

🏆Лига Европы ЕГФ

⚽ЦСКА (Россия) – «Алингсос» (Швеция)

📍г. Москва, ДС «Динамо»

⌚19:00

📺 Матч!Игра pic.twitter.com/knMgvxDMNx — CSKA Men's Handball Club | МГК ЦСКА (@mhccska) February 16, 2021

