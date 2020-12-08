SCM Vs RKN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro League Handball Game Preview

Quick links:
SC Magdeburg (SCM) will go up against RK Nexe (RKN) in the upcoming game of Euro League Handball on Tuesday night, December 8 (December 9 for Indian viewers) at 1:15 am IST. The game will be played at the GETEC Arena in Magdeburg, Germany. Here is our SCM vs RKN Dream11 prediction and SCM vs RKN Dream11 team.
SC Magdeburg are currently at the second spot of the Euro League Handball Group C standings with six points. Ómar Ingi Magnússon and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing only one. RK Nexe, on the other hand, are at the second last (5th) spot with two points and a win-loss record of 1-3.
Željko Musa, Michael Damgaard, Matthias Musche, Christian O'Sullivan, Filip Kuzmanovski, Gisli Thorgeir Kristjansson, Daniel Pettersson, Piotr Chrapkowski, Jannick Green, Tim Hornke, Marko Bezjak, Tobias Thulin, Moritz Preuss, Christoph Steinert, Ómar Ingi Magnússon, Erik Schmidt, Hannes Bransche, Jannick Green
Borna Manci Micevic, Marko Buvinic, Mateo Rodin, Marko Mrdenovic, Bruno Cuic, Tomislav Severec, Janko Kevic, Marin Jelinic, Ivan Dumencic, Tomi Vozab, Saša Barišic Jaman, Zivan Pesic, Gianfranco Pribetic, Fran Mileta, Ivan Vida, Albin Eter, Mario Tomic, Halil Jaganjac, Aleksandar Bakic, Moreno Car, Mihailo Radovanovic, Edi Vesligaj
Considering the recent run of form, our SCM vs RKN Dream11 prediction is that SC Magdeburg will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The SCM vs RKN Dream11 prediction and SCM vs RKN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SCM vs RKN Dream11 team and SCM vs RKN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
