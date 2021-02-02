RNL Vs KDS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro League Handball Preview

Quick links:
Rhein Neckar Löwen (RNL) will go up against Kadetten Schaffhausen (KDS) in the upcoming Euro League handball game on Tuesday, February 2 at 10:00 PM IST (5:30 PM local time). The game will be played at the BBC Arena in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. Here is our RNL vs KDS Dream11 prediction and RNL vs KDS Dream11 team.
Rhein Neckar Löwen are currently leading the Euro League Group D standings with six points. Andy Schmid and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning all of them. Kadetten Schaffhausen, on the other hand, are at fourth spot with three points and a win-loss record of 1-0 (one draw).
Also Read l CNG vs CHI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Men’s Handball World Championship preview
Uwe Gensheimer, Patrick Groetzki, Andy Schmid, Jannik Kohlbacher, Lukas Nilsson, Andreas Palicka, Mikael Alf Appelgren, Jerry Tollbring, Albin Lagergren, Mait Patrail, Ymir Örn Gislason, Ilija Abutović, David Späth, Rafael Baena Gonzales, Jesper Nielsen, Nikolas Katsigiannis, Maximilian Kessler, Niklas Gierse, Kaspar Veigel, Martin Schwalb
Sebastian Frimmel, Gabor Csaszar, Lukas Herburger, Luka Maros, Kristian Pilipović, Dimitrij Kuttel, Nik Tominec, Angel Montoro, Medhi Ben Romdhane, Erik Schmidt, Ignacio Biosca Garcia, Maximilian Gerbl, Jonas Schopper, Philip Novak, Jonas Schelker, Marian Teubert, Dragan Jerkovic
Also Read l CRO vs QAT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Men’s Handball World Championship preview
Also Read l SWE vs EGY Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 7, International Handball League preview
Considering the recent run of form, our RNL vs KDS Dream11 prediction is that Rhein Neckar Löwen will come out on top in this contest.
Endlich geht's wieder los! Mit einem Heimspiel in Schaffhausen melden wir uns zurück aus der WM-Pause. So seid ihr dabei:— Rhein-Neckar Löwen (@RNLoewen) February 2, 2021
📺 DAZN überträgt live
💻 Wie immer tickern wir hier & auf Facebook für euch mit, Impressionen aus der Halle gibt's in unserer Insta Story#rnl #RNLSHA #ehfel pic.twitter.com/FmFzRldOzt
Note: The RNL vs KDS Dream11 prediction and RNL vs KDS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RNL vs KDS Dream11 team and RNL vs KDS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l KOR vs RUS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, World Men's Handball Championship preview