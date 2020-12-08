DNB Vs FB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro League Handball Game Preview

Quick links:
C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (DNB) will go up against Fuchse Berlin (FB) in the upcoming game of Euro League Handball on Tuesday, December 8 at 9:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Dinamo Sports Park in Bucharest, Romania. Here is our DNB vs FB Dream11 prediction and DNB vs FB Dream11 team.
Fuchse Berlin is currently leading the Euro League Handball Group B standings with six points. Saeid Heidarirad and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning all of them. C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti, on the other hand, are at the second last (5th) spot of the charts with two points and a win-loss record of 1-3.
Valentin Marian Ghionea, Dan Andrei Savenco, Javier Humet Gaminde, Razvan Gavriloaia, Stefan Vujic, Jakov Vrankovic, Nicusor Andrei Negru, Ante Kuduz, Seyed Alireza Mousavi Ghalehmirz, Rome Antonio Diogo Hebo, Tudor Botea, Dragos Hantaru, Mohamed Mamdouh Ashem Shebib, Amine Bannour, Saeid Heidarirad, Dan Andrei Lazar
Hans Lindberg, Marko Kopljar, Johan Koch, Jakov Gojun, Milos Vujovic, Mijajlo Marsenic, Fabian Wiede, Simon Ernst, Paul Drux, Jacob Tandrup Holm, Marian Michalczik, Frederik Simak, Tim Matthes, Dejan Milosavljev, Frederik Genz
Considering the recent run of form, our DNB vs FB Dream11 prediction is that Fuchse Berlin will come out on top in this contest.
Men's #ehfel is 🔙 tomorrow with Round 6 🤩 Which match are you looking forward to watch on https://t.co/AK2CFJBGE2? 💬 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UPf7xVQJns— EHF European League (@ehfel_official) December 7, 2020
Note: The DNB vs FB Dream11 prediction and DNB vs FB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DNB vs FB Dream11 team and DNB vs FB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
