DNB Vs FB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro League Handball Game Preview

C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (DNB) will go up against Fuchse Berlin (FB) in the upcoming game of Euro League Handball on Tuesday, December 8 at 9:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Dinamo Sports Park in Bucharest, Romania. Here is our DNB vs FB Dream11 prediction and DNB vs FB Dream11 team.

DNB vs FB Dream11 prediction: DNB vs FB Dream11 team and preview

Fuchse Berlin is currently leading the Euro League Handball Group B standings with six points. Saeid Heidarirad and team have played three games so far in the tournament, winning all of them. C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti, on the other hand, are at the second last (5th) spot of the charts with two points and a win-loss record of 1-3.

DNB vs FB live: DNB vs FB Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Time: 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Dinamo Sports Park in Bucharest, Romania

DNB vs FB Dream11 prediction: Squad list

DNB vs FB Dream11 team: C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti squad

Valentin Marian Ghionea, Dan Andrei Savenco, Javier Humet Gaminde, Razvan Gavriloaia, Stefan Vujic, Jakov Vrankovic, Nicusor Andrei Negru, Ante Kuduz, Seyed Alireza Mousavi Ghalehmirz, Rome Antonio Diogo Hebo, Tudor Botea, Dragos Hantaru, Mohamed Mamdouh Ashem Shebib, Amine Bannour, Saeid Heidarirad, Dan Andrei Lazar

DNB vs FB Dream11 team: Fuchse Berlin squad

Hans Lindberg, Marko Kopljar, Johan Koch, Jakov Gojun, Milos Vujovic, Mijajlo Marsenic, Fabian Wiede, Simon Ernst, Paul Drux, Jacob Tandrup Holm, Marian Michalczik, Frederik Simak, Tim Matthes, Dejan Milosavljev, Frederik Genz

DNB vs FB Dream11 prediction: Top picks

C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti: Saeid Heidarirad, Ante Kuduz, Nicusor Andrei Negru

Fuchse Berlin: Frederik Genz, Paul Drux, Hans Lindberg

DNB vs FB Dream11 prediction: DNB vs FB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Saeid Heidarirad

Defenders: Paul Drux, Ante Kuduz, Marko Kopljar

Forwards: Hans Lindberg, Nicusor Andrei Negru, Tim Matthes

DNB vs FB live: DNB vs FB match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our DNB vs FB Dream11 prediction is that Fuchse Berlin will come out on top in this contest.

Men's #ehfel is 🔙 tomorrow with Round 6 🤩 Which match are you looking forward to watch on https://t.co/AK2CFJBGE2? 💬 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UPf7xVQJns — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) December 7, 2020

Note: The DNB vs FB Dream11 prediction and DNB vs FB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DNB vs FB Dream11 team and DNB vs FB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Fuchse Berlin/Instagram