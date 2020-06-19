Curtis Blaydes Vs Alexander Volkov Live Streaming, How To Watch UFC On ESPN Live

Two of the top 10 heavyweight contenders on the UFC roster, Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov will go at it inside the octagon on Sunday, June 21 (IST), at UFC on ESPN 11. Curtis Blaydes vs Alexander Volkov live is expected to determine the structure of UFC's heavyweight division, since Blaydes is currently the third-ranked heavyweight fighter and is likely to get a title shot soon. However, if he fails to beat seventh-ranked Alexander Volkov in the upcoming contest of Curtis Blaydes vs Alexander Volkov live, Blaydes will suffer a dramatic fall in the rankings and will have to wait a while longer to get his hands on the heavyweight gold.

Apart from the Curis Blaydes vs Alexander Volkov live contest, Dana White has lined up a number of intense matchups on the card. UFC on ESPN 11 is set to go down at the Apex Center in Las Vegas. The event will showcase 11 bouts including the preliminary and main-card fights. UFC on ESPN 11 will kick off with the prelims at 2:30 AM (IST), while the main card will hit the television screens at 5:30 AM (IST).

UFC news: Curtis Blaydes vs Alexander Volkov live; how to watch Blaydes vs Volkov live

Curtis Blaydes vs Alexander Volkov live will be broadcast on ESPN. ESPN+ will also telecast the fight. However, ESPN+ is a paid subscription, although it will telecast all the live UFC events.

Curtis Blaydes vs Alexander Volkov live: How to watch Blaydes vs Volkov live

Curtis Blaydes vs Alexander Volkov live will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass. Fans can also catch Curtis Blaydes vs Alexander Volkov live on Sony LIV, Airtel TV, or Jio TV. On television, Curtis Blaydes vs Alexander Volkov live will be available on ESPN, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 3. However, the prelims will not be telecast on Sony Ten or Sony LIV.

UFC news: Curtis Blaydes vs Alexander Volkov live; Full fight card

Main card (Cutis Blaydes vs Alexander Volkov live)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos

Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau

Belal Muhammad vs. Lyman Good

Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Prelims

Clay Guida vs. Bobby Green

Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren

Marc-André Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota

Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy

Austin Hubbard vs. Max Rohskopf

