UFC President Dana White Forms His Own MMA Mount Rushmore; Watch Video

UFC President Dana White has had witnessed the rise of his promotion from the very beginning. Starting off in 1993 till this very day, Dana White has been through a lot of intense MMA moments, experiencing numerous greats in his promotion. While it may appear hard for anyone to pick up four best MMA fighters of all time from the UFC roster, President Dana White apparently did it with a lot of ease. During his latest interaction at The Schmozone Podcast, Dana White was asked to form his own MMA Mount Rushmore and Dana White’s reply has left a lot of MMA fans surprised since the UFC president did not include Conor McGregor in the list.

UFC news: President Dana White Mount Rushmore has no Conor McGregor in it

When asked to form his own MMA Mount Rushmore, Dana White instantly took Royce Gracie’s name. Royce Gracie is undoubtedly, one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, who has been a part of UFC since the initial days of the promotion. No wonder, UFC President Dana White picked his name primarily to structure the MMA Mount Rushmore.

Next Dana White picked up Amanda Nunes as his second preference. The Brazilian MMA fighters are arguably the greatest Women’s fighter of all time, holding two-division titles in UFC. Also, Amanda Nunes has reached the top by beating veterans like Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Valentina Shevchenko, and Germaine de Randamie in her UFC journey. Dana White claimed that without Amanda Nunes, his Mount Rushmore would be incomplete.

Dana White picked Jon Jones next as the third greatest MMA fighter of all-time in UFC. Although Dana White and Jon Jones has developed certain differences in the recent time, the UFC president has always gone on record to claim that Jon Jones is one of the greatest fighters of all time. He also picked up Jon Jones to structure his own MMA Mount Rushmore.

However, Dana White hesitated a bit while picking the fourth MMA fighter for his Mount Rushmore. According to the UFC president, both Forrest Griffin and Chuck Liddell are equally deserving for the fourth spot. Dana White said that he would have to flip a coin in order to choose between Forrest Griffin and Chuck Liddell for the fourth spot in MMA Mount Rushmore.

Image courtesy: Associated Press