UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov Teases Fans With 'interesting Project' On Instagram

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to return to action in September and is already slated to defend his title against interim champion Justin Gaethje next. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov could reportedly land a major surprise for his fans before stepping inside the UFC octagon. Khabib's latest Instagram post has already raised a few eyebrows where Khabib has claimed of launching something big in the near future. He wants to keep the announcement as a 'surprise' and hence teased fans with a cheeky caption.

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov teases an upcoming “interesting project”

Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself alongside Rizvan Magomedov. However, the caption of the post sent fans into a frenzy. The UFC lightweight champion wrote, “Soon we are launching an interesting project with Rizvan Magomedov. Who wants to enter the subject but not a share? Interesting news coming soon. To be continued.”

While Khabib Nurmagomedov did not specify anything about his 'interesting project, he clearly had something big in store for UFC fans. The comment section was quickly flooded with fans speculating possible events or matchups.

UFC news: Khabib next fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been out of UFC action since his last title defence against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242. According to multiple reports, he was expected to defend the title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 but pulled out from the contest right at the end due to COVID-19 restrictions in his home country Russia. UFC officials were quick enough to replace Khabib Nurmagomedov with Justin Gaethje against Tony Ferguson. As a result, the lightweight title contest was turned in to an Interim lightweight title fight.

At the mega event, Justin Gaethje vanquished Tony Ferguson in a one-sided contest and earned his opportunity to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title next. Although the date and venue of the fight are yet to be determined, the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje clash is expected to take place around the month of September. UFC president Dana White has officially confirmed the fight.

Image courtesy: Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram