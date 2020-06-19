UFC Reveals Complete Fight Card For Fight Island Events Ft Kamaru Usman And Max Holloway

While the coronavirus pandemic has been orchestrating chaos all around the world, the shifting sands of the uncertainty of the pandemic failed to sweep away UFC action. UFC chief Dana White was adamant about hosting live events, and did just that with UFC 249 and the subsequent events that followed. Back when the future of UFC 249 was up in the air, Dana White had floated the idea that he would host fights on a private island.

While that thought was given a lot of attention, it eventually fizzled out, before Dana White decided to resurrect the idea of UFC Fight Island. UFC 251, therefore, will be the inaugural Fight Island event, Dana White confirmed this month. There are reportedly going to be four UFC Fight Island events in the entire month of July. UFC 251 ‘Usman vs Burns’ on July 11, UFC Fight Night 172 on July 15, UFC Fight Night 173 on July 18, and UFC Fight Night 174 on July 25. The full fight card for all the UFC Fight Island events has now officially been revealed.

UFC Fight Island events: UFC Fight Island full fight card

UFC Fight Island: UFC 251

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige Van Zant

(Prelims)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Dan Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

(Early Prelims)

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

UFC Fight Island: UFC Fight Night 172

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

(Prelims)

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira

Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Tim Elliot vs. Ryan Benoit

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

UFC Fight Island: UFC Fight Night 173

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

(Prelims)

Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Fight Island: UFC Fight Night 174

Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till

Shogan Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby

(Prelims)

Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier

Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa

Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy

Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad

Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

