UFC Reveals Complete Fight Card For Fight Island Events Ft Kamaru Usman And Max Holloway

While the coronavirus pandemic has been orchestrating chaos all around the world, the shifting sands of the uncertainty of the pandemic failed to sweep away UFC action. UFC chief Dana White was adamant about hosting live events, and did just that with UFC 249 and the subsequent events that followed. Back when the future of UFC 249 was up in the air, Dana White had floated the idea that he would host fights on a private island.
While that thought was given a lot of attention, it eventually fizzled out, before Dana White decided to resurrect the idea of UFC Fight Island. UFC 251, therefore, will be the inaugural Fight Island event, Dana White confirmed this month. There are reportedly going to be four UFC Fight Island events in the entire month of July. UFC 251 ‘Usman vs Burns’ on July 11, UFC Fight Night 172 on July 15, UFC Fight Night 173 on July 18, and UFC Fight Night 174 on July 25. The full fight card for all the UFC Fight Island events has now officially been revealed.
UFC Fight Island events: UFC Fight Island full fight card
UFC Fight Island: UFC 251
- Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway
- Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Amanda Ribas vs. Paige Van Zant
(Prelims)
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Dan Henry
- Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov
(Early Prelims)
- Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov
- Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo
- Martin Day vs. Davey Grant
UFC Fight Island: UFC Fight Night 172
- Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige
- Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz
- Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
- Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold
(Prelims)
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira
- Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos
- Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
- John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Tim Elliot vs. Ryan Benoit
- Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
UFC Fight Island: UFC Fight Night 173
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez
- Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov
(Prelims)
- Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov
- Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani
- Joe Duffy vs. Joel Alvarez
- Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Alexander Doskalchuk
- Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan
- Carlos Felipe vs. Serghei Spivac
UFC Fight Island: UFC Fight Night 174
- Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till
- Shogan Rua vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
- Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta
- Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Gustafsson
- Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby
(Prelims)
- Tom Aspinall vs. Jake Collier
- Justin Tafa vs. Raphael Pessoa
- Movsar Evloev vs. Mike Grundy
- Bethe Correia vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Ramazan Emeev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Image courtesy: UFC.com