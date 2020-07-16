PMWL Top Fragger: Teams, Players With Most Kills In West And East After Week 1 League Play

Scoring kill points is an integral part of the game for any team in PUBG MOBILE, especially when it comes to competitive play. While placement points play a big part in determining a team's overall standings, close calls are usually settled courtesy of a team's kill points. Finding the right balance between kills and placings is crucial for any professional side hoping to leave a mark in the competitive scene.

With PUBG MOBILE World League underway, the top 40 teams in the world (East and West) have been grinding nearly every day in order to secure qualification to the League Finals. The calibre of the teams in play means fans get to witness some exhilarating firepower from some of the most renowned PUBG MOBILE sides in the world. Be it clutches or hunting as a pack, PMWL 2020 has so far been a treat for fans who enjoy the brutal yet tactical nature of the game. With Week 1 of League Play coming to a conclusion, here's a look at the PMWL top fragger sides and players in the East and West Zones respectively:

Also Read | PMWL Schedule 2020: Full List Of League Play Teams, East-West Groups And Upcoming Games

PMWL Top Fragger: Teams - East

A fan-favourite side from India, Orange Rock finished Week 1 of the league stages as the side with the most kills (54 kills). Known for their stellar firepower, Orange Rock breached the 10-kill mark three times in eight games. Their two Chicken Dinners yielded them a total of 29 kills. Barring two sub-par performances, OR have been one of the most consistent teams in the East Zone.

Speaking of most consistents sides, PMWL East favourites and PMCO 2019 global champions Bigetron RA finished second in the overall standings with two Chicken Dinners to their name and 46 kills (3rd in East). BTR Zuxxy and BTR Micorboy scored a total of 17 kills on Day 2. BOX Gaming, courtesy of the 20-kill Chicken Dinner in Round 9, scored the second-highest kills (47) in the East. With 13 kills to his name, BOX Gaming's Louis was the player with the most individual kills on Day 2. On Day 1, the accolade went to OR Scout, who scored 12 kills.

Also Read | PMWL 2020 League Play Standings, Week 1 Day 2 Results, East And West Leaderboard

Kill Standings: Teams

OR Esports - 54 kills BOX Gaming - 47 kills Bigetron RA - 46 kills NoChance Team - 37 kills Valdus The Murder - 37 kills

PMWL Top Fragger: Teams - West

PMPL Spring Split: Americas champion, Loops Esports have so far been the most consistent side in the West. Led by proven assaulters like Carrilho and Dadinho, the Brazilian side have notched up 52 kills in Week 1 of the League Play. The next best in the West Zone is 42 kills - Futbolist and Konina Power. Loops Esports capped off Day 1 with a fine 18-kill CD, which they bettered on Day 2 with an impressive 19-kill CD.

Current West leaders Cloud9 have 40 kills under their belt. Thanks to their two Chicken Dinners in their final three matches of the week, the North American side beat Loops to the top spot. Individually Carrilho finished with 10 kills to his name on Day 1. He was closely followed by Team Unique's Lightning (9 kills).

Also Read | PMWL Overall Standings: East & West Zone Teams That Qualified For Super Weekend 1

Kill Standings: Teams

Loops Esports - 52 kills Futbolist - 42 kills Konina Power - 42 kills Cloud9 - 40 kills Nova Esports - 36 kills

Also Read | How To Push Rank In PUBG Mobile To Reach The Conqueror League?

(Image Credits: Orange Rock Instagram Handle)