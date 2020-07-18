Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 17 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Quick links:
Chapter 2 of Season 3 of The Daily Cup kicked off on Monday, July 14, 2020, and will go on until August 21, 2020. While the previous editions of the cups were duos, this cup will be a three-hour event, with matches capped at 10. All players at Contender rank or higher in Arena mode are eligible to participate and possible win some handy cash prizes. The tournament will be played across all regions, with separate competitions for PC and console players. Here's the latest Daily Trios Cup leaderboard.
|Players
|Points
|Wins
|Eliminations
|1
|Liquid Gabe, tаhi, demoN_sprite
|170
|2
|110
|2
|VANISH Bully, Vanish Bank, vanish simp
|169
|3
|103
|3
|XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, BBG Haz
|164
|9
|89
|4
|BBG Kre, BuckeFPS, glizzy glad khan
|161
|1
|104
|5
|Ajerss, chap dont care, Ferrrnаndv
|160
|1
|103
|6
|BloomTF, Fuzz ., PlatinumRates TV
|159
|3
|100
|7
|Klaѕѕ, Assault Trashy, CarsonCBC
|157
|5
|80
|8
|NRG СІіх, Furious ب, paper
|153
|2
|96
|9
|Htag, neeEEEeeemoxd, tekixd
|148
|4
|64
|10
|Jamper ψ, Bughа, Avery ψ
|148
|1
|99
|Players
|Points
|Wins
|Eliminations
|1
|g0dku, Мony, jayrosez
|159
|3
|87
|2
|Vanish Sake ゆ, rift, 50cal blizy
|158
|9
|86
|3
|100T Arkhram., NRG EpikWhale, 4DRStorm.
|158
|0
|107
|4
|100T Arkhram., NRG EpikWhale, 4DRStorm.
|156
|4
|105
|5
|Assault Knives, Na Benjy, Gurbones8 ζ
|150
|2
|92
|6
|pitbull dopi, pitbull leechtr0, pitbull meltze
|146
|4
|68
|7
|NolbertoEZ, naniζ, Apex Swarm ζ
|144
|4
|75
|8
|xVerty, Nitrixǃ, TRNL LXDESMAN.
|140
|2
|100
|9
|Rіgz., Mateofnbr, angelgothoopz
|138
|1
|87
|10
|Metaa., SimplyPhoenix., parkhousƐ
|135
|3
|61
|Placing
|Points
|Victory
|14
|2nd
|11
|3rd
|9
|4th
|8
|5th
|7
|6th
|6
|7th-8th
|5
|9th-10th
|4
|11th-13th
|3
|14th-17th
|2
|18th-25th
|1
