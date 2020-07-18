Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 17 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Chapter 2 of Season 3 of The Daily Cup kicked off on Monday, July 14, 2020, and will go on until August 21, 2020. While the previous editions of the cups were duos, this cup will be a three-hour event, with matches capped at 10. All players at Contender rank or higher in Arena mode are eligible to participate and possible win some handy cash prizes. The tournament will be played across all regions, with separate competitions for PC and console players. Here's the latest Daily Trios Cup leaderboard.

Fortnite Tracker: Daily Trios Cup leaderboard (PC) - Top 10

Daily Trios Cup results: North America - East (July 17)

Players Points Wins Eliminations 1 Liquid Gabe, tаhi, demoN_sprite 170 2 110 2 VANISH Bully, Vanish Bank, vanish simp 169 3 103 3 XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, BBG Haz 164 9 89 4 BBG Kre, BuckeFPS, glizzy glad khan 161 1 104 5 Ajerss, chap dont care, Ferrrnаndv 160 1 103 6 BloomTF, Fuzz ., PlatinumRates TV 159 3 100 7 Klaѕѕ, Assault Trashy, CarsonCBC 157 5 80 8 NRG СІіх, Furious ب, paper 153 2 96 9 Htag, neeEEEeeemoxd, tekixd 148 4 64 10 Jamper ψ, Bughа, Avery ψ 148 1 99

Daily Trios Cup results: North America – West (July 17)

Players Points Wins Eliminations 1 g0dku, Мony, jayrosez 159 3 87 2 Vanish Sake ゆ, rift, 50cal blizy 158 9 86 3 100T Arkhram., NRG EpikWhale, 4DRStorm. 158 0 107 4 100T Arkhram., NRG EpikWhale, 4DRStorm. 156 4 105 5 Assault Knives, Na Benjy, Gurbones8 ζ 150 2 92 6 pitbull dopi, pitbull leechtr0, pitbull meltze 146 4 68 7 NolbertoEZ, naniζ, Apex Swarm ζ 144 4 75 8 xVerty, Nitrixǃ, TRNL LXDESMAN. 140 2 100 9 Rіgz., Mateofnbr, angelgothoopz 138 1 87 10 Metaa., SimplyPhoenix., parkhousƐ 135 3 61

Fortnite Tracker: Daily Trios Cup Prize pool

The winner each day will be awarded a cash prize of $1,200. The team coming second will win $900 while the third-placed side will win $600.

Placing Points Victory 14 2nd 11 3rd 9 4th 8 5th 7 6th 6 7th-8th 5 9th-10th 4 11th-13th 3 14th-17th 2 18th-25th 1

Image Credit: Fortnite/Twitter