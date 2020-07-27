Fortnite's Daily Trios Cup, which began on July 14, continues as players and teams try to qualify for the upcoming Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS 2020). The Trios Cup is a daily three-hour event where teams of three compete for ten matches per session. The points from every match are carried forward for a final leaderboard. Only players ranking at the Contender rank or high in the Arena mode can only participate for the Daily Trios Cup. The cup is played in various regions over the world, both on PC and console. Cash prizes are available for every region.

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard for July 26

NA East July 26 (10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. SEN Animal, Fryst様, Ferrrnаndv 3 9 294 2. Wave Flikk, BL Аnas, Th0masHD 2 10 295 3. v0iL, cN Rocaine, vsB TеeJay 2 10 288 4. Degеn, Ajerss, Ιciev 2 9 285 5. Aspect SEN, Xoonies, OA npen 2 9 277 6. bughа, chap dont care, Avery ψ 2 9 275 7. Gandhi dabdabdab, OA Crimz, sF Janik 3 9 269 8. XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, BBG Haz 2 9 265 9. EmadGG is a BEAS, NRG Edgey, Тhe Uzi 2 10 256 10. NRG Glizzy Unkn, bІakеps, vedΔ 2 10 255

NA West July 27 (1:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. CLG symetrical, Dоmо., tоff 4 9 320 2. pure WOOD., Twitch Maximoe, smg in bоx 2 10 287 3. XTRA Kenshi, mаken, TD Dog 暁 1 10 284 4. LG SIackes, illеst, LG Keys. 3 8 283 5. Xen Daniel, Na Benjy, eхе. 2 10 275 6. cоoреr, sinaх, vF NECRO 2 8 267 7. colinfps., blood gang stylo, Sharingan Simple 4 10 262 8. LOOGIE GRAHAM, LOOGIE TANN, ALECTRONICAL 1 9 261 9. XTRA Caleb, erafyc, XTRA verT 2 10 259 10. pitbull dopi, pitbull leechtr0, pitbull meltze 2 10 247

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners - Top 3 (PC)

Daily Trios Cup results: Europe (July 26, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST)

FaZe Mongrааl, Dіmitr0, frеemok - 312 points (2 wins, 15.70 average eliminations) BL hEN1, EP Queasy, NaVi Putrick - 304 points (2 wins, 11.20 average eliminations) BL Raifla, BL SliX, BL.Lareez - 301 points (3 wins, 12.00 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil (July 26, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

Keicox ψ, EZezinN -я-, Just SneyX - 310 points (3 wins, 10.80 average eliminations) сadu, bedіn, VX amo a livia - 308 points (2 wins, 13.40 average eliminations) DC MysticK, CARLOS ROBERTO99, DC OPai - 292 points (1 win, 11.70 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup prize pool and teams scoring system

As per Epic Games, every team will earn 14 points for each win in three hours. After each match, the points will be distributed evenly among the top 25 teams. As per Fortnite Tracker, $1200 is the prize money for the winning team. The team which ranks second will win $900, while the team which ranks third will win $600. The daily cup is also divided into several divisions.

Placement Points

Victory Royale - 14 points

2nd - 11 points

3rd - 9 points

4th - 8 points

5th - 7 points

6th - 6 points

7th-8th - 5 points

9th-10th - 4 points

11th-13th - 3 points

14th-17th - 2 points

18th-25th - 1 points

