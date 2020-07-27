Fortnite's Daily Trios Cup, which began on July 14, continues as players and teams try to qualify for the upcoming Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS 2020). The Trios Cup is a daily three-hour event where teams of three compete for ten matches per session. The points from every match are carried forward for a final leaderboard. Only players ranking at the Contender rank or high in the Arena mode can only participate for the Daily Trios Cup. The cup is played in various regions over the world, both on PC and console. Cash prizes are available for every region.
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|MATCHES
|POINTS
|1.
|
SEN Animal, Fryst様, Ferrrnаndv
|3
|9
|294
|2.
|
Wave Flikk, BL Аnas, Th0masHD
|2
|10
|295
|3.
|
v0iL, cN Rocaine, vsB TеeJay
|2
|10
|288
|4.
|
Degеn, Ajerss, Ιciev
|2
|9
|285
|5.
|
Aspect SEN, Xoonies, OA npen
|2
|9
|277
|6.
|
bughа, chap dont care, Avery ψ
|2
|9
|275
|7.
|
Gandhi dabdabdab, OA Crimz, sF Janik
|3
|9
|269
|8.
|
XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, BBG Haz
|2
|9
|265
|9.
|
EmadGG is a BEAS, NRG Edgey, Тhe Uzi
|2
|10
|256
|10.
|
NRG Glizzy Unkn, bІakеps, vedΔ
|2
|10
|255
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|MATCHES
|POINTS
|1.
|
CLG symetrical, Dоmо., tоff
|4
|9
|320
|2.
|
pure WOOD., Twitch Maximoe, smg in bоx
|2
|10
|287
|3.
|
XTRA Kenshi, mаken, TD Dog 暁
|1
|10
|284
|4.
|
LG SIackes, illеst, LG Keys.
|3
|8
|283
|5.
|
Xen Daniel, Na Benjy, eхе.
|2
|10
|275
|6.
|
cоoреr, sinaх, vF NECRO
|2
|8
|267
|7.
|
colinfps., blood gang stylo, Sharingan Simple
|4
|10
|262
|8.
|
LOOGIE GRAHAM, LOOGIE TANN, ALECTRONICAL
|1
|9
|261
|9.
|
XTRA Caleb, erafyc, XTRA verT
|2
|10
|259
|10.
|
pitbull dopi, pitbull leechtr0, pitbull meltze
|2
|10
|247
As per Epic Games, every team will earn 14 points for each win in three hours. After each match, the points will be distributed evenly among the top 25 teams. As per Fortnite Tracker, $1200 is the prize money for the winning team. The team which ranks second will win $900, while the team which ranks third will win $600. The daily cup is also divided into several divisions.
