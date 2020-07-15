EmadGG Cup Leaderboard, Overall Standings And Latest Results

The EmadGG Cup, hosted by popular Fortnite streamer TSM_EmadGG concluded its finals on Tuesday, July 14 (Wednesday, July 15 IST). The tournament was only for players on the North America - East servers. The free-to-participate tournament's final round was played with the top 33 teams - a total of 6 games each team.

CONGRATULATIONS TO @Khanada, @BuckeFPS & @KreoFN for winning the Finals of the EmadGG Trios Cup! Big thanks to @EpicGames @FortniteGame for making this possible. Really hope everyone enjoyed! GGs Only 💙 pic.twitter.com/bIs2bo2wIW — TSM EmadGG CUP (@EmadGG) July 15, 2020

EmadGG Cup leaderboard: Top 20, EmadGG Cup results

Players Points Wins Eliminations 1 BBG Kre & BuckeFPS glizzy glad khan 165 0 48 2 100T Ceice & Controlla Av Eclipsae 155 1 29 3 cN Rocaine & TeeJay vOiL 140 1 31 4 baby keys & LazarP Slackes 139 0 34 5 cN G5RC & cN Goku Speguu gu ga ga 120 1 16 6 Ajerss & chap dont care Ferrrnandv 119 0 21 7 Liquid Stretch & NRG Zayt Safaroonie 106 1 29 8 Acorn & vanis kwah. Vanish jahq. 99 0 21 9 nosh ψ & SEN Zyfa Assaultd 97 0 21 10 Klaѕѕ, CarsonCBC, Discord Seem9966 90 0 17 11 Grandma eh 30, TabzG, Co1azo 87 0 15 12 Swaysuo, NorCal iConick, oscqt 85 0 20 13 NRG СІіх, Furious ب, paper 82 0 23 14 Lyricen ψ, kolоr, Sunnyy ψ 73 0 13 15 TSM_Zexrow, BBG Calc, TSM MackWood 71 0 15 16 BBG Ajay, roqz, nanolite 70 0 17 17 Nut 坚果, A1 Cid, cN Simple YT 67 0 17 18 osperatie, Kiox., Jerids 66 1 9 19 Liquid Gabe, tаhi, demoN_sprite 66 0 22 20 Strоbе, gooshtv, stаtsy 58 0 12

Emadgg Cup standings, result and prize money

BBG Kre & BuckeFPS glizzy glad khan won the tournament to win the $5,000 cash prize. Although the team could not manage to win a single game, their superior elimination count coupled with consistent placings meant they stood tall at the end of match six. They placed 2nd thrice in six games. Second-placed 100T Ceice & Controlla Av Eclipsae finished the final two games on high - finishing 2nd and 1st in game 5 and 6 respectively. They were awarded $2,500 for their efforts.

How were the teams scored in EmadGG Cup standings?

Teams earned points based on how they placed at the end of their games, and how many eliminations they score in each game. Placing 1st was worth six points, top 2-12 was three points and the teams finishing below earned two points or a solitary point. Each elimination was worth one point. Unlike other Fortnite competitions, EmadGG Cup did not restrict elimination points after a certain threshold, this meant teams with higher firepower could break into the top spots despite not placing that high.

(Image Credits: TSM EmadGG Twitter Handle)