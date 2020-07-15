Dak Prescott Contract: Cowboys Offer HUGE Long-term Deal To QB Hours Before Deadline

'Number of years' continues to be the sticking point between the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott. With both sides refusing to budge on their demands, the Cowboys reportedly made a last-ditch offer to Prescott just hours before the NFL deadline on July 15. Per reports, the Cowboys offered a five-year deal to Prescott worth between "$33 million to 35 million annually" with north of $100 million guaranteed.

I’m told the final offer on the table for Dak Prescott is between 33-35M annually with over 100M guaranteed. While there have still been no discussions between the two that’s the deal the #Cowboys have presented ahead of tomorrow’s deadline per a source informed. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 15, 2020

Is the Dak Prescott contract negotiation beyond a salvageable point?

If reports of Cowboys' final offer are true, this means the NFL side submitted a contract offer similar to the one they reportedly offered Dak Prescott in March - the one which was instantly rebuffed by the quarterback's representatives. Per reports, Prescott, who is set to earn $31.4 million through his exclusive franchise tag is only willing to commit his future to the franchise in a four-year deal. With NFL's TV rights deal, gambling revenue and other revenue streams reportedly set to see a massive spike in the coming three years, Prescott's representatives are said to believe they could get another bumper contract for the quarterback in four years.

However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is unwilling to stand down in the negotiations. According to NFL Network, the Cowboys do not wish to entertain discussions for a shorter deal, especially considering the mammoth offer they already have on the table. With no amicable solution to the tense Dak Prescott contract negotiations, the quarterback is set to play the 2020 season as a tagged player. If the Cowboys are forced to tag him for the second year running, Prescott will bank another $37.7 million.

Barring a dramatic last-minute change, the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott are not expected to reach agreement on a new deal before today’s 4 pm deadline, per sources. Prescott is expected to play this season on his on his one-year, $31.4 million franchise tag. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2020

The 26-year-old was drafted by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, the quarterback has become an integral member of the roster, playing all 16 regular-season games in four seasons. He threw for 15,778 yards and 97 touchdown passes. Last season, Prescott completed a career-high 4,902 passing yards for 30 touchdowns. Despite his individual brilliance, the Cowboys stuttered to a dismal 8-8 (win-loss) record, failing to qualify for the playoffs. Prescott has been repeatedly criticised for failing to replicate his regular-season form in the postseason. He has so far played just three playoffs games with a 1-2 record.

