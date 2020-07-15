Jahreau Shepherd Death: MMA Fighter Stabbed To Death At 30th Birthday Party

Jahreau Shepherd's 30th birthday party's celebrations turned tragic when the MMA fighter was stabbed to death on Saturday in south London. Police officers and paramedics tried to stop Jahreau Shepherd bleeding to death but the welterweight champion died at the scene. The 'MMA fighter killed' story led to a number of tributes pouring in from across the MMA world with fans mourning Jahreau Shepherd's death.

Jahreau Shepherd death: MMA fighter killed on 30th birthday

Jahreau Shepherd, also commonly known as 'The Nightmare', was celebrating his 30th birthday with his mother and close friends. The Jahreau Shepherd birthday party included a barbeque on a Saturday night near an estate in Kennington, south London. However, the celebrations quickly turned sour as the British MMA champion was stabbed to death at around 10 pm local time.

Jahreau Shepherd stabbed to death as paramedics tried to stop the bleeding

According to reports from The Sun, when Jahreau's mother arrived at the scene paramedics were already trying to stop the bleeding, but to no avail. Witnesses claimed that Jahreau's mother was distraught and pleading with the emergency workers to, "Please, save my baby". Shortly after Shepherd's stabbing, a 26-year-old man presented himself to a hospital with stab wounds believed to have been sustained at the same party. Although the man is expected to recover from his injuries the police haven't confirmed any arrests yet.

Jahreau Shepherd MMA career: Tributes flow in after Jahreau Shepherd death

Jahreau Shepherd had a 6-2 win-loss record in professional MMA with five of Jahreau's wins coming through knockouts. Shepherd won titles in both, CEA and UCMMA in his last two bouts. Jahreau's 27-year-old cousin, Tanisha Shepherd, revealed that the late MMA star 'lived and breathed fighting' and was looking forward to the gyms opening up after the lockdown to prepare himself for another fight. Alpha Talent Management set up a crowdfunding page to raise money for Jahreau's funeral costs.

Jahreau Shepherd's friends and fans arrived at the scene of the crime yesterday, where dozens of colourful bouquets were left as a tribute. Candles spelling “J Nightmare” and a photo of him proudly holding two championship belts were also left at the spot by his close friends. One of Jahreau's close associates said, "Jay, our welterweight champion, was hugely talented and great fun to be around, a big personality with a huge smile and infectious laugh."

Image Credits - Jahreau Shepherd Instagram