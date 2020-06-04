Dak Prescott Pledges $1million To Fight 'systematic' Racism Through 'education'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took to social media to share his thoughts on the protests against the reported murder of George Floyd. Dak Prescott shared a lengthy statement on his Instagram handle where addressed the chaotic situation in the United States as well as the country battles to eradicate racism. Prescott also noted that he is pledging $1 million to improve "police training" and address "systematic racism" through "education and advocacy".

Dak Prescott donation and lengthy statement

"As a Black Multiracial American, I am disgusted and unsettled!" Dak Prescott wrote. "I am as optimistic as they come! I try to understand and find the positive in every situation or aspect of my life." The quarterback further explained that he has "faith" in each and every individual and in the country as a whole. "To be humble and to see every man and woman as the same takes humility and accountability," he added.

“AS OUR COMMUNITIES TAKE ACTION, PROTESTING AND FIGHTING FOR THE JUSTICE OF GEORGE FLOYD AND EVERY BLACK LIFE, I AM WITH YOU!” Dak Prescott wrote in his statement.

Addressing the nation-wide protests, Dak Prescott said he views the riots as a "form of strength" and an attempt to show that the African-American community in the US have equal rights as the other citizens. Prescott, then, added: "I do not believe in looting or that violence is the answer."

The Cowboys quarterback also delved deeper into his personal struggles with anxiety since the coronavirus pandemic began. He said the death of his older brother made the situation harder for him. Despite his struggles, Prescott said he aims to learn from his circumstances. "It is our obligation to tell our neighbour how much they matter to us and take a stand for the greater good of each other," he added.

Dak Prescott donation

Before announcing the Dak Prescott donation, the 26-year-old directly addressed the men and women of the police force. He said that he holds the utmost respect for the officers serving the community with passion, but also demanded that they be accountable. "You need to hold your own accountable! Each of you is as guilty as the men who stood beside Derek Chauvin if you do not stand up against the systemic racism plaguing our police forces nationwide. Take Action!" he concluded. Prescott then pledged $1 million to help improve the police training in the US and address "systematic racism" through education, the goal being to eradicate racial injustice and police brutality in the country.

Dak Prescott anthem protest

In 2018, Dak Prescott was criticised by several NFL stars after he opted against supporting Colin Kaepernick's kneeling movement. Prescott said he did not believe the national anthem was the right avenue to protest against social injustices in the country. With NFL players looking to protest the death of George Floyd in a similar manner, it remains to be seen the stance Prescott takes this time.

