NFL Trade Rumours: Dallas Cowboys Set To Sign Former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith

Former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith has been in Free Agency since November. Reports have now indicated that the Dallas Cowboys are close to signing the former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker. Malcolm Smith recently had a meeting with the Dallas Cowboys and the NFC East leaders are said to have finalised a move for the Super Bowl XLVIII champion.

NFL Trade Rumours: Dallas Cowboys move for Malcolm Smith to address injury woes

Rookie linebacker Luke Gifford picked up an injury during the win against the LA Rams which has effectively ended his season. Joe Thomas also suffered a knee injury in that game while the likes of Sean Lee and Leighton Vander Esch have also been missing through injury. If the Dallas Cowboys wrap up the signing of Malcolm Smith, the Cowboys will finally have some much-needed depth at the linebacker position.

The @dallascowboys signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith to bolster a depleted linebacker group that lost rookie Luke Gifford to a broken arm.https://t.co/H19fXHpoLu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 18, 2019

After spending thee 2018 season with the San Francisco 49ers, Malcolm Smith played two games for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. While the former Super Bowl MVP will be moving to pastures anew, there will be one familiar face for Malcolm Smith in the Dallas setup. Dallas Cowboys passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Kris Richard was part of the Seattle Seahawks’ staff when they won the Super Bowl in 2014.

Cowboys add former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith to depleted linebacker grouphttps://t.co/d4iKQTYQhF — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) December 18, 2019

The extent of Leighton Vander Esch's neck injury was not thought to be grave at first. However, Malcolm Smith's signing could mean that the Dallas Cowboys may be preparing for a lengthy period without Vander Esch. Malcolm Smith spent two years with the Oakland Raiders before moving to the Seattle Seahawks and winning the Super Bowl. During his time with the Raiders, he posted a career-best 123 combined tackles.

