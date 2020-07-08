Dana White Announces Plan To Help 9/11 Impacted Veterans With UFC Fight Island Initiative

UFC Fight Island will, after navigating through umpteen difficulties, go down on July 12 with Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal as the headliner for UFC 251, the inaugural event of UFC Fight Island. The highly anticipated event has already garnered a lot of attention from fans and several MMA veterans with UFC President Dana White delivering a stacked fight card, as promised. Although Dana White & co have had to work around several difficulties to bring Fight Island to fruition, the UFC chief successfully lined up Kamaru Usman against Jorge Masvidal in under a notice of six days.

Gilbert Burns was earlier slated to step up against The Nigerian Nightmare, but his COVID-19 test came back positive, forcing his omission from UFC 251. Meanwhile, UFC President Dana White is planning to unveil something bigger with the upcoming UFC 251 ‘UFC Fight Island’ event. White recently took to social media and revealed that he is planning to donate a portion of the profits from UFC 251 to the veterans impacted by 9/11.

UFC 251: Dana White is aiding 9/11 impacted veterans with UFC Fight Island initiative

Dana White posted a video on Instagram and stated that all the profits earned from the UFC official stores will be used for helping the 9/11 impacted veterans. To acknowledge the iconic UFC Fight Island events, UFC released a t-shirt that says “UF-Sea”. What's interesting is the fact that Dana White decided to call it “UF-Sea” after a fan pitched him the idea on social media.

When Dana White notified the world about his ambitious UFC Fight Island plans, a social media user suggested he change the name of the ground-breaking event from UFC Fight Island to UF-Sea. Though Dana White hasn’t changed the tag of the actual event, he released a brand new t-shirt to take a note of the “UF-Sea” idea. In the caption, Dana White wrote “Not a bad idea @iamjohnoliver @lastweektonight. Go to UFCStore.com and buy a UF-Sea shirt and all proceeds will benefit 9/11 impacted veterans, service members and their families through @stand4heroes”

Image courtesy: AP