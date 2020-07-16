Dana White Says UFC Community Could End Up Living On Fight Island If Nevada Shuts Down

UFC president Dana White has claimed that the UFC Fight Island might turn into a more permanent home for all involved with the promotion over the next few months given the COVID-19 crisis in the USA. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC has been one of the few sports organisations in the USA that has been able to return to a relatively normal schedule, with events being hosted in Jacksonville and Las Vegas. However, with UFC 251 taking place at UFC Fight Island (Abu Dhabi) last weekend, Dana White has suggested that a few more events could be held at Yas Island.

Dana White on UFC Fight Island becoming a 'more permanent home'

While speaking to reporters prior to UFC Fight Night 172, Dana White revealed that upcoming events planned at the Apex Center in Las Vegas may end up happening on Fight Island instead. The previous five UFC events prior to UFC 251, were aired at the Apex Center in Las Vegas but Dana White has cast doubt over UFC 252 being held in Nevada due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are still two more events coming up in the next 9 days on Yas Island and White has hinted that the organisation might be back on UFC Fight Island sooner rather than later.

“If Nevada shuts down and doesn’t allow us to host fights, we might spend more time in Abu Dhabi", White added, before labelling UFC Fight Island as his 'backup plan'. The 50-year-old went on to state that there is no possible timescale when businesses can return to normal as UFC plans might change, despite booking dates and events for fights. Dana White also praised Abu Dhabi for its safety protocol branding the UAE capital as the 'safest city in the world'.

UFC Fight Night live stream: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 date

On Saturday, 18 July, 2 pm ET (Sunday, 5:30 am IST) the UFC Fight Night main event will witness Deiveson Figueiredo vs Joseph Benavidez 2. Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 will go down at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi. Deiveson Figueiredo came out victorious when the two faced each other on UFC Fight Night 169. UFC Fight Night live telecast in India will be available on Sony LIV. UFC Fight Night live stream in the USA will be available on pay-per-view, exclusively through ESPN+.

UFC Fight Night results: UFC Fight Night 172

UFC Fight Night 172 took place on Thursday, July 15 at Yas Island. Here are the UFC Fight Night results:

Jack Shore vs. Aaron Phillips - Bantamweight, Winner: Jack Shore

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jouja - Women’s Flyweight, Winner: Liana Jouja

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold - Featherweight, Winner: Jared Gordon

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Andreas Michailidis - Light Heavyweight, Winner: Modestas Bukauskas

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy - Featherweight, Winner: Lerone Murphy

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez - Welterweight, Winner: Mounir Lazzez

Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos - Women’s Flyweight, Winner: Talia Santos

Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann - Featherweight, Winner: Jimmie Rivera

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit - Flyweight, Winner: Tim Elliott

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige - Featherweight, Winner: Calvin Kattar

Image Credits - AP