Jon Jones Reveals How He Was Surprised During Ciryl Gane UFC 285 Fight; 'The First Time..'

Following a successful win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, and thereby becoming the new UFC Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones has reflected on what went down in the Octagon that night. Jones vs Gane was expected to be a neck-and-neck encounter but the former made the latter submit in the first round itself. Jones says, he didn't expect to win that quickly.

In the aftermath of the fight that headlined UFC 285, Jon Jones has expressed his thoughts on the fight. Speaking to Sportsillustrated, Jon Jones stated that he sensed Gane's discomfort and quickly pounced on the opportunity to lock him up in a chokehold.

'I didn’t expect it to go that quickly'; Jon Jones

“I locked it up twice,” said Jones. “The first time, I could hear his spine popping. I gave him a nice chiropractic adjustment. The second time, he didn’t want that same ratchet on his neck, and I put my arm on his neck and choked him out. I didn’t expect it to go that quickly,” continued Jones. “But that’s what we were looking for—the win and domination.”

Here's what transpired when Jon Jones took hold of Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Upon finishing Ciryl Gane, Jones registered his 27th win in MMA. The fighter has to date only has one loss to his name but that also came due to a disqualification. With the record, many knowers of the game including the UFC president Dana White does not shy away from calling him the undisputed GOAT of UFC. After remaining 3 years out of the circuit and coming back to attain glory after just 3 minutes of the first round, Jon Jones would now look for his next challenge. He would now most probably face the former champion Stipe Miocic. Miocic, was in attendance at UFC 285 when Jones sent a warning to him at the post-match interview with Joe Rogan. Miocic seemingly accepted the challenge from distance.