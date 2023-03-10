Dana White Reveals One Specific Demand Conor McGregor Commanded Before Agreeing UFC Return

UFC President Dana White recently announced that Conor McGregor will make his much-anticipated return to the Octagon at the end of 2023. McGregor will face Michael Chandler at a PPV event, for which the build-up has already begun. However, before the fight will materialize on paper the two MMA performers will come face to face as the coaches at TUF 31.

Speaking about McGregor agreeing to coach at The Ultimate Fighter, UFC boss White recently said that 'The Notorious' did put one demand before him before nodding to take part at TUF 31. He revealed McGregor told him that he would be bringing a couple of fighters of his choice. White said he vehemently accepted Mystic Mac's demand.

"Conor McGregor was going to coach this season of The Ultimate Fighter and he’s like, ‘yeah, I’ll do it, but I’m bringing two guys that I want to make it right onto the show.’ Then, of course, the (explicit) media [says], ‘oh, that’s not fair, and what happened to those guys?’ Shut the (explicit) up. We’ll take care of the guys that aren’t on it, and this is what Conor wants, we’ll give it to him."

"He’s a great partner. Conor is a great partner to work with. Conor and I have never had a problem. You think about this kid went from nobody knew who he was to one of the biggest superstars in all of sports. You’ve never really seen any real public blowouts with me and him. A lot of times when you get that level of fame and money, it (explicit) everything up."

Conor McGregor's Return Date

According to the assertions drawn and shared by fans on social media, McGregor's fight will not take place before August. What is the basis of this claim? As per the latest update, UFC's first champ-champ is yet to register himself back in the USADA pool. And it is a rule that to fight in the UFC an individual must spend at least 6 months in the testing pool. So, if McGregor enters the pool now, then he will become eligible in August. However, this does not indicate that the fight will happen in August. It may go further, but since it will take place in 2023 then with certainty it can be stated that Conor McGregor will greet the UFC ring at some point during the last quarter of 2023.