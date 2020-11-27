Dana White Finally Gives Deiveson Figueiredo $50,000 Bonus After UFC 255 Snub: Watch

UFC president Dana White recently gave $50,000 in cash to Deiveson Figueiredo after he snubbed the flyweight champion of a deserved bonus after UFC 255. ‘Deus da Guerra’ stopped Alex Perez with a guillotine choke in the first round, defending his men's flyweight belt for the first time since winning it by defeating Joseph Benavidez in February. After the event, UFC handed out its customary post-fight bonuses, but despite his explosive performance, Figueiredo didn’t receive the $50,000 - until now.

Deiveson Figueiredo bonus: Dana White admits his mistake

Later, a video went viral where Deiveson Figueiredo can be seen meeting Dana White, UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby and other executives before receiving his $50,000 in cash in a UFC bag. In the video, Dana White can also be seen admitting his mistake for not giving Figueiredo a bonus in the first place. “I f***** up,” says Dana White as he hugs the flyweight champion.

By defeating Perez in the opening round of UFC 255, ‘Deus da Guerra’ took his MMA record to 20-1. After the bout, Deiveson Figueiredo told Joe Rogan that he is “going to be the champion for a long time”. With 17 stoppages in his 20 career victories, Figueiredo's ability to finish his fights is unusual in the flyweight division. The Brazilian claims he will dominate the division just like former champions Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson and Henry Cejudo.

“I came here to do what I told everybody I'm going to do. I said to everybody, ‘I'm going to finish this fight in the first round,’ and I finished the fight in the first round,” he added.

Deiveson Figueiredo is now scheduled to headline UFC 256 as he takes on arch-rival Brandon Moreno. Just like Figueiredo, Moreno also fought at UFC 255, defeating Brandon Royval via TKO in the first round. UFC 256 is expected to be a cracker as it will also host explosive bouts like Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira, Dwight Grant vs Li Jingliang and others.

UFC 256 updated fight card

Flyweight bout: Deiveson Figueiredo (C) vs Brandon Moreno

Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira

Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant vs Li Jingliang

Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza vs Marvin Vettori

Women's Strawweight bout: Angela Hill vs Tecia Torres

Featherweight bout: Billy Quarantillo vs Gavin Tucker

Heavyweight bout.: Serghei Spivac vs Jared Vanderaa

Middleweight bout: Dalcha Lungiambula vs Karl Roberson

Featherweight bout: Peter Barrett vs Chase Hooper

Women's Flyweight bout: Andrea Lee vs Gillian Robertson

Lightweight bout: Rafael Fiziev vs Renato Moicano

Image Source: UFC Instagram, AP