UFC: Dana White Confirms That Conor McGregor Wants To Fight Jorge Masvidal At 170 Lbs

UFC President Dana White recently said that Conor McGregor is eager to fight BMF Jorge Masvidal in 2020. The former double champ wants to do that at 170 lbs. Well, Conor McGregor’s return at welterweight division might not make sense for Justin Gaethje, but the Irish Giant is heading towards something bigger in 2020. After announcing his comeback at UFC 246, Conor McGregor revealed that he is planning to have three fights in 2020 and Dana White believes that Jorge Masvidal is one of them.

Put your money where your mouth is I’m the only 1 #1of1 #theresurrection https://t.co/G1bMXhUO4a — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 23, 2019

UFC: Dana White hints at Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal

Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal are two of the biggest household names in UFC at this moment. A potential matchup between them has often been triggered by the fans. In the past, Dana White ruled out the matchup by stating that Jorge Masvidal is “too big” for Conor McGregor. However, things have turned out differently and the UFC president has regained back his interest in the mega-fight. Take a look at Dana White's opinion (4 months ago) on the fight.

In a recent interview with 101.6 FM at Washington, D.C, Dana White revealed that a fight between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal is in the making. According to Dana White, Conor McGregor has told him about his desire to fight Jorge Masvidal. Jorge Masvidal has also expressed his urge to fight Conor McGregor a lot of times. Whether it is on social media or a press conference, BMF Jorge Masvidal has always said that he would snap out Conor McGregor in a fight. According to Jorge Masvidal, he will “f*** up” Conor McGregor inside the octagon. If the potential matchup gets materialized, it is going to be huge.

