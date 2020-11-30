Dana White Lauds Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. After Stunning Boxing Comeback

UFC President Dana White recently admitted that he was “blown away” by Mike Tyson’s performance against Roy Jones Jr in their exhibition match. The former heavyweight champion made his much-awaited boxing return after 15 years when he took on The Superman at Staples Center, with the bout going the full eight-round distance. Because of every round being only two-minutes-long, both the legends showed glimpses of their former selves, ending the match in a split draw.

Following the fight, Dana White, who kept a close eye on the exhibition fight while simultaneously overlooking a UFC event (UFC on the ESPN 18), claimed he was in awe of how “f***ing awesome” Tyson looked throughout. While reacting to Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr on ‘UFC on the ESPN 18’ post-fight conference, Dana White admitted that he was sceptical whether the two ageing legends would be able to live up to the expectations or not. However, he was surprised after seeing their performances.

Dana White reacts to Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight

Though the bout was declared a draw, Dana White and many others believed that Mike Tyson won the exhibition match. He said even though Mike Tyson has not fought in the last 15 years, he looked incredible compared to Roy Jones Jr, who got tired early “which was shocking”. In conclusion, Dana White stated that he’s happy for both Mike Tyson & Roy Jones Jr, and hopes the two make “a zillion dollars”.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr highlights: ‘Iron’ Mike wants to continue fighting

After the showdown came to an end, Mike Tyson told media that he plans to continue fighting. “This is better than fighting for championships,” Tyson on his exhibition bout, which raised money for various charities. He said he’s a “humanitarian” now and by fighting in exhibitions, he’ll earn money to “do something good for the world”.

'I'm just happy I got this under my belt and will continue to go further. I hope (Jones) will be on the card as well. We gotta do this again.'

