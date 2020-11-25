Mike Tyson Reveals The “wild Stuff” He Has Been Eating To Prepare For Roy Jones Jr Bout

After 15 long years, Mike Tyson is scheduled to make his much-awaited boxing return on November 28 when he faces fellow legend Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout. Since the announcement of the fight, Mike Tyson has gone to extraordinary lengths to get back into fighting shape, even fasting on some occasions. While talking to T.J Holmes on Good Morning America this month, Iron Mike revealed that he has lost around 100 pounds, which he gained since announcing his retirement in 2006.

Mike Tyson weight loss: Mike Tyson’s “wild” diet

While talking about his diet on SiriusXM’s “Rock the Bells Radio”, Tyson told rapper LL Cool J that he makes sure he eats the right thing while doing cardio and endurance exercises. He later told Joe Rogan that he has stopped eating vegan food and is consuming various meats to build muscle. “I only eat elk and bison — wild stuff — and I’m starting to feel fit,” Tyson added.

Mike Tyson also revealed that during his training camp, he realised that healthy vegetables like kale is “really poisonous…Kale will kill me”. Apart from that, Mike Tyson has also started doing stem-cell therapy which has left him feeling like a “different person". He added that because of his current training regime and diet, he’s in the best shape of his career.

“Six weeks of this and I’d be in the best shape I’ve ever dreamed of being in. As a matter of fact, I’m going through that process right now. And you know what else I did, I did stem-cell research,” Tyson said on the JRE podcast.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr to take place on November 28

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will collide in an eight-round exhibition bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event was first scheduled for September but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr, the event will also feature bouts like Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan and Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter.

Image Source: Mike Tyson Instagram