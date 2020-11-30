Mike Tyson Says He Smoked Marijuana Before Fight With Roy Jones Jr: “I Can’t Stop Smoking”

Mike Tyson recently admitted that he smoked cannabis before going toe-to-toe with Roy Jones Jr on November 28 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The boxing legend made the statement at the post-fight conference, saying “I can’t stop smoking”. Mike Tyson said he stopped using cocaine nearly three years ago but has continued smoking marijuana.

“I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke, I’m sorry. I’m a smoker… I smoke every day. I never stopped smoking,” he added.

According to USA Today (via Dailymail), the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) tested each boxer for performance-enhancing drugs before the fight, but marijuana was not a banned substance. This is probably why Mike Tyson continued smoking cannabis as it was not illegal. Though the impressive boxing match was declared a draw by the officials, many fans and critics believed the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ won the exhibition bout. Even Roy Jones Jr was not happy with the decision, claiming, “I don’t do draws”.

Mike Tyson smokes marijuana: Tyson to open cannabis resort

Mike Tyson ventured into the marijuana industry in 2016 when he opened ‘Tyson Holistic Holdings’. His company sells premium marijuana strains, extracts, edibles as well as marijuana merchandise. His largest marijuana venture is ‘Tyson Ranch,’ a 418-acre property near Desert Hot Springs in California.

According to reports, Mike Tyson wants to transform the place into a marijuana resort which could house a music festival and the world's longest lazy river. The resort is designed to be a “wonderland of weed” and will also feature a luxury hotel, tents, lakes, etc. There will also be a Tyson University to teach cannabis-cultivation techniques to future farmers.

“I thought about how much good I could do by helping people with cannabis. It was a no brainer,” Tyson told Cannabis Tech Today.

‘Iron’ Mike and other 150 athletes recently signed a petition to remove marijuana from the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited substances list. A few weeks ago, Mike Tyson also admitted that he smokes $40,000 worth of marijuana per month while speaking on his 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson' podcast.

Image Source: Mike Tyson Instagram