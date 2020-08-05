Mike Tyson Predicts Police Involvement For Potential Showdown Against Conor McGregor

Mike Tyson has never been one to back away from a duel, whether a verbal or a physical one. Mike Tyson has been consistently making the deadlines ever since it was announced that his long hiatus from boxing will come to an end in September. In what has been termed as an exhibition match, Mike Tyson will return to action against Roy Jones Jr. Now, Mike Tyson has spoken about Conor McGregor, and how there may be ‘police involved if he faces off against him in the octagon.

After all these years @MikeTyson revealed the secret to beating him in a fight... Stepping on his feet. @TheNotoriousMMA



For Mike's full appearance: https://t.co/0viNdky3Qm pic.twitter.com/eaEz6nW4dG — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 4, 2020

Tyson expresses his take on potential Mike Tyson vs McGregor encounter

Speaking about a potential Mike Tyson vs McGregor clash in the future on the Dan Patrick Show, the 54-year-old admitted that it is not something he would want to do. Mike Tyson further explained that his decision is not based on the fact that Conor McGregor might kick his a**, but on the knowledge that he has the right to step on his feet. Mike Tyson conceded that if anybody is stepping on his feet, he’s going to tap out.

Speaking about Conor McGregor, Tyson said that he wouldn’t even have to hit him and that any Mike Tyson vs McGregor encounter may have some police involved. Expounding on his statement, Mike Tyson said that if Conor McGregor steps on his feet when they get out of the ring, it is going to be an ugly problem, which may see lawyers and police get involved.

Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson’s relationship has not always been cordial but has certainly improved in recent times. Earlier, Conor McGregor had scolded Mike Tyson for his financial decision making. However, the duo seems to have buried the hatchet, with Mike Tyson expressing his admiration for Conor McGregor while speaking to Fighters Only. The boxing icon said that McGregor is very charismatic and he reminds Tyson of the old-time boxers who’s really interesting and commands respect wherever he goes.

Mike Tyson vs Ray Jones Jr match details

Mike Tyson will next be seen in his comeback match against Roy Jones Jr. The Mike Tyson vs Ray Jones Jr will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Arena in Los Angeles on September 12. The highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs Ray Jones Jr sees two boxing greats take on each other in a match filled with excitement and nostalgia, as both the boxing legends are now in their 50s.

Image Courtesy: instagram/miketyson, instagram/thenotoriousmma