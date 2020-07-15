Dana White Believes Jorge Masvidal Vs Conor McGregor Would Be Biggest Fight In UFC History

While talking to the press recently, UFC president Dana White revealed that he believes Conor McGregor could come out of retirement soon. He also teased a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor saying that a fight between the two would go down as the biggest in UFC history. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he (Conor McGregor) came out and wanted to fight somebody next year after all these different fights play out," said Dana White while talking about UFC 251 earnings, an event that was main-evented by Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman. Though 'The Gamebred' lost to the UFC welterweight champion at the PPV, UFC 251 became one of the biggest cards in the promotion’s history by selling around 1.3 million pay-per-views on ESPN+.

Dana White claims Masvidal vs McGregor could be bigger than Khabib vs Conor

Dana White told the press that Jorge Masvidal vs Conor McGregor could be even bigger than the Irishman’s loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. According to various reports, if Jorge Masvidal vs Conor McGregor goes down, it will become the largest selling UFC card in history, a position which is currently occupied by UFC 229 which sold nearly 2.4 million pay-per-views. However, the chances of Masvidal vs McGregor taking place are very slim as 'The Notorious' told ESPN earlier that the sport doesn’t excite him anymore.

Jorge Masvidal, on the other hand, is also not eager to fight Conor McGregor anytime soon. While talking to ESPN, The Gamebred revealed that he would prefer an immediate rematch against Kamaru Usman over a money fight with Conor McGregor. Jorge Masvidal said he’s “stubborn” and he didn’t get enough time to prepare to go up against Kamaru Usman. He claimed that he’s better than Usman and could win the belt if the two meet in the octagon again.

“It’s not about money. It’s about I want that damn belt and I’m stubborn. I know I’m better than Usman and I want to prove it. I want to fight again. I’m not going to take nothing from him. He won the first one. Let’s do it again. That’s it,” said Jorge Masvidal.

