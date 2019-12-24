Watch Nate Diaz Slap UFC President Dana White The 'Stockton' Way

The Diaz brothers of the UFC are known for mauling their opponents inside the octagon but what makes them ferocious is their approach towards a fight. Apart from demolishing their rivals, the Diaz brothers humiliate them and ‘Stockton Slap’ is one of their deadliest weapon to do so. If you are a UFC fan, you definitely know what ‘Stockton Slap’ is, well if you don’t then it is purely a slap which Nate Diaz throws while fighting his opponents. All of his opponents have experienced the infamous slap including the likes of Conor McGregor, Michael Johnson and Donald Cerrone among others. However, UFC President Dana White is also in the count since Nate Diaz did not miss out to land a Stockton slap on Dana White in 2016.

UFC news: When Nate Diaz 'Stockton' slapped Dana White

If you are on the other side of Nate Diaz, you would definitely not want to see a ‘Stockton Slap’ coming, unless you are Dana White. Nate Diaz struck the UFC president on the face and Dana White actually asked for it. The Stockton slugger posted a video of himself slapping Dana White with Tupac Shakur’s ‘Hit Em Up’ as the background score. The video instantly went viral and people started assuming that Dana White and Nate Diaz have just ignited a new brawl. However, the UFC president revealed that he wanted to stand on the other side of the ‘Stockton Slap’ with his own consent. Dana White suggested Nate Diaz hit him with his patented move and the ‘Stockton Gangsta’ wasted no time in doing so. Take a look at Dana White tasting the ‘Stockton Slap’ from Nate Diaz.

UFC news: Stockton Slap journey?

The infamous ‘Stockton Slap’ got its name from the Diaz brothers local city Stockton. Before Nate, Nick Diaz used to terrify their opponents with the slap. Well, Nate Diaz continued the tradition after Nick Diaz’s sudden exit from the sport and it is expected to continue till the Diaz brothers keep fighting.

