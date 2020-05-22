Dana White Videobombing Reporter Laura Sanko Throws Fans Into A Frenzy

UFC president Dana White is seemingly in tune with the wants and needs of combat sports fans and the 50-year-old business tycoon has never hesitated to throw up a surprise in the UFC. Be it a cross-promotion fight in 2017 (Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather), or hosting live events amid a global pandemic, UFC president Dana White has always kept fans on their toes. Though he has often been criticised by various celebrities, Dana White seemingly pays little attention to what his critics have to say about him. White has always been vocal about the trust he has on his employees, and he often surprises them with unexpected stunts. The UFC president recently gave the MMA fans a good laugh as he went on to videobomb journalist Laura Sanko.

Also Read | Dana White Confirms UFC Will Be Back In Las Vegas By The End Of May

UFC news: President Dana White videobombs reporter Laura Sanko

In the recent episode of the UFC Quick Hits Show on Facebook, Laura Sanko was busy interacting with UFC employees and the audience, when Dana White arrived from behind. Laura Sanko had little clue about the UFC president’s presence as she continued to interact on camera. However, Dana White remained there with a smile on his face without interrupting Laura Sanko. While Laura Sanko continued with her show, Dana White made fans laugh with his cheeky cameo in the interview.

Laura Sanko has been a reporter in the UFC for over five years now. A few weeks ago, Laura Sanko thrilled MMA fans by stating that she wants to become the first female commentator on the full-time UFC panel. Since Laura Sanko already has a lot of experience as an MMA journalist and is a trained martial artist, a lot of fight fans have vouched for her since her announcement.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Labels Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos A 'top Baller'

UFC news: Dana White confirms next UFC event will be in Las Vegas

According to reports, Dana White has officially confirmed that the next UFC event will be hosted in Las Vegas on May 30. Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will return opposite Gilbert Burns in the main event. However, like the rest of sporting events around the world, UFC Las Vegas will be held behind closed doors.

Also Read | Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Challenges Mike Tyson To A Hybrid Contest

Also Read | Mike Tyson Offers Fans A Chance To Join Him In Training As He Preps For Boxing Return

Image courtesy: UFC