Dana White Says He And Khabib Nurmagomedov Are Going To Talk Soon About The Champ’s Future

Ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement at UFC 254, he has reiterated a number of times that he has no plans of coming back to the sport. However, with the Russian still the UFC lightweight champion and the current Pound-For-Pound No. 1 in the promotion, there is speculation regarding whether he really intends to stay away from MMA. Moreover, his manager Ali Abdelaziz added to this speculation by teasing The Eagle’s return, hinting that the champ could come back for one last dance.

When Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shot down rumours of his comeback, some fans were not fully convinced as retirements in combat sports are often short-lived. In the wake of Khabib’s statement, UFC president Dana White has now revealed how the promotion is going to approach this situation. While talking about the same at UFC 255's post-fight conference, Dana White revealed that he’s going to talk to Khabib Nurmagomedov soon about his UFC future.

“I’m giving Khabib some time to think this over. And he and I are going to get together and meet soon. So we’ll talk,” he added.

With almost a month gone by, there’s still no word on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s return and the lightweight crown he carries. With top fighters like Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier and others ready make a return in the octagon, UFC will need to find a solution for the lightweight division’s future sooner rather than later. It was earlier announced that Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier in a rematch on January 2021 but it will not be for the lightweight crown.

Khabib Nurmagomedov return: The Eagle has no intention of a return

Though Dana White is adamant to bring The Eagle back for one last bout, Khabib Nurmagomedov recently dismissed this notion, saying that he has other plans going forward - from studying to farming. While speaking to the media (via RT Sport) a couple of days ago, the undefeated Russian revealed, “I had a goal to reach the summit and I got there. Further, I have no competitive interest.” He said he wants to do “a masters course” and dedicate more time to studying.

"I've bought sheep, I tend to my farm. I'd like to develop in this field a little. I have the bull calves out to feed, I have cows," he added.

