Dana White Says He’s Open To ‘Jon Jones Vs Brock Lesnar’ If The Two Are “interested”

After it was revealed that Brock Lesnar’s current WWE contract has expired, rumours started swirling that the former WWE Champion could go back to UFC. Things took an interesting turn when former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones called out Brock Lesnar on Twitter, claiming that he could "beat Lesnar’s a**". Though The Beast is yet to respond to Jon Jones’ comment, fans believe that Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar could happen in the future as Jones has moved to the heavyweight division and Brock Lesnar is possibly out of WWE.

Dana White wants Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar

Apart from fans, UFC president Dana White would also like to see Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar in a fight card. While talking to TMZ, Dana White stated that he’s completely open to book a fight between Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar if the two fighters are “seriously interested”. Although Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar will be a huge money-grabber, it's hard to ignore the fact that Brock Lesnar is 43 years old and has a bad record in MMA. On the other hand, Jon Jones is hailed as the best in the business and has a 20-1 UFC (26-1 MMA) streak, Brock Lesnar has an underwhelming 4-3 (5-3 MMA) UFC record.

Brock Lesnar has only fought once since 2011, a win over Mark Hunt in 2016, which was later overturned to a no-contest due to a failed banned substance test. After the bout, Brock Lesnar bid goodbye to MMA and started focusing on pro-wrestling where he became the WWE Champion before losing the title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Since then, Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE TV and his current WWE contract is reportedly expired. “While the two sides have been working on a new deal, they have hit an impasse and have paused discussions. This leaves Lesnar on the open market where he could, if he desires, field offers from outside WWE, whether it be AEW or other wrestling promotions, UFC, or even outside endeavours beyond combat sports,” claimed PWinsider.

Kurt Angle talks about Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar

However, this is not the first time someone has talked about Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar. While chatting to Ariel Helwani in 2019, pro-wrestling legend Kurt Angle stated that Brock Lesnar wants to go up against Jon Jones. “I know he said that he's retired. The one fight he wants, and I don't know if it's ever going to happen, but he wants to go up against Jon Jones,” Kurt Angle added.

Image credits: AP