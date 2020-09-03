Booker T Warns WWE About Impact Of Losing Ex-champion Brock Lesnar To Rivals AEW

As reported earlier, former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent as his WWE contract expired at WrestleMania 36 where he lost his title to Drew McIntyre. PWInsider claims that since the PPV, The Beast Incarnate has not renewed his contract with the company and the negotiations between the two parties are currently at an impasse. After this news was confirmed by other major portals, including ESPN, rumours started going around that Brock Lesnar could possibly join AEW. Some fans even claimed that top AEW officials are negotiating with Brock Lesnar to make him step inside the AEW ring.

Booker T reacts to ongoing rumours

On the latest episode of his 'The Hall of Fame' podcast, WWE legend Booker T opened up about Brock Lesnar potentially joining AEW. While talking to co-host Brad Gilmore, the Hall of Famer stated that WWE would not want to lose Brock Lesnar to AEW. However, he claimed that in the pro-wrestling business, anything can happen when big money is involved. Despite that, Booker T predicted that Brock Lesnar would return to WWE in the future.

“Brock Lesnar is not a guy we (WWE) can lose to AEW. I don't think that would happen. Could it happen? Of course, it could. Anything, I mean, nWo jumped ship. When the money is right, you know what I mean.”

WWE is in no hurry to sign up Brock Lesnar again

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently stated that the WWE is in no hurry to sign up Brock Lesnar again as the promotion has nothing in store for The Beast from a creative standpoint. Meltzer claimed that the WWE brings back Brock Lesnar only when they are doing a huge show to fill the arena with fans, but because of the pandemic, they don’t need that anymore. It was also reported earlier that the promotion removed Brock Lesnar's merchandise from the WWE online stores because the former champion’s merchandise deal with the WWE also expired.

Reports claim that the WWE is not going to stop Brock Lesnar if the Beast wants to join AEW or even UFC, but once they start doing a live show, they can contact Lesnar and call him back by offering him more money.

