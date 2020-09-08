Brock Lesnar Won’t Join AEW Unless Tony Khan Decides To Pay Him $10mn-20mn: Kurt Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast where he opened up on Brock Lesnar’s current WWE status and reacted to the rumours of Lesnar possibly moving to AEW. Kurt Angle opened by saying that he doesn’t know what transpired between Brock Lesnar and WWE, but thinks there’s more to the story. Kurt Angle claimed that Brock Lesnar is a ‘level-headed’ guy who never causes any trouble, so there’s no reason to fire him. He said it’s also possible that “Brock Lesnar just got tired of doing it” and wanted to retire. He then chimed in on the ongoing AEW rumours and claimed that it’s really up to Brock Lesnar.

“I cannot see him going to another company, unless Tony Khan wants to pay him $10-20 million. I don't know, but you never know, but I think Brock should just end his career in WWE,” said Kurt Angle on the podcast.

Kurt Angle reacts to Brock Lesnar possibly returning to UFC

Apart from AEW, fans believe that The Beast could also return to UFC. While talking about Brock Lesnar’s possible UFC return, Kurt Angle stated that the former UFC heavyweight champion could only go back to fight someone he wants to go up against. Kurt Angle added that Brock Lesnar had told him the names of fighters he wants to fight in the UFC and one of them is former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who recently vacated his title to move to the heavyweight division. Jones had earlier called Lesnar out, claiming that he would "beat Lesnar’s a**".

Apart from Jon Jones, the current UFC heavyweight champion would also like to trade blows with The Beast. While talking to Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, Stipe Miocic said that if Brock Lesnar decides to return, then he should be the first to fight him. “I think so, and a hundred per cent I think so. I do, a hundred per cent. If anything, I would get the Brock Lesnar fight first or be asked first. I didn’t know he (Jon Jones) called the shots. I didn’t know that,” Stipe Miocic added.

Image credits: WWE.com