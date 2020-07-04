Dana White Pens Ode To Khabib's Father After Death Due To COVID-19 Complications

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away due to COVID-19 complications on July 3. According to reports, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov suffered a heart attack in May after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Because of these complications, he had to undergo an emergency bypass surgery, after which he was twice placed in a medically-induced coma. His condition appeared to be improving in recent weeks. However, he passed away in a Moscow hospital at the age of 57 this week.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was his son’s MMA coach and played a huge part in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s impressive rise to stardom in UFC. Not just Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s family and his loved ones, but major personalities in the MMA world were also in shock after the news of his death broke. A couple of hours ago, UFC chief Dana White took to Instagram and paid tribute to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. “You will be missed Mr Nurmagomedov,” wrote Dana White. With the message, Dana White also shared a small clip from Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC 242 octagon interview where 'The Eagle' can be seen praising his father.

“Honestly, I don’t know why I have so much in my life. I want to say thank you so much, god, then wanna say thank you to my father. I also want to thank my team and brothers,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov after defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 242.

Khabib father death: MMA world mourns Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s death

Apart from Dana White, several MMA fighters and officials also paid tribute to Nurmagomedov Sr. “Just heard news about Khabib's father. My team is gutted. We admire and respect both of them so much. Peace be with you my brother,” wrote Max Holloway. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s long-time rivals Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson also remembered Abdulmanap and showed their support to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family.

“The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov,” wrote Conor McGregor on Twitter. "My sincerest condolences to you & your family Khabib. Keep your spirits up buddy. Respect to your father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He will be front row when we hopefully compete someday,” Tony Ferguson added as the MMA world mourned the death of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Image Courtesy: Dana White Instagram, UFC.com

