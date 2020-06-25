Conor McGregor Claims Khabib's Father's Illness Is A 'cover-up', Says 'Allah Sees All'

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor appears to be enjoying his retirement from MMA back in Ireland but is seemingly yet to get over his rivalry with the lightweight champion and former foe, Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor and Khabib have often taken shots at each other verbally, and the saga continued this week when Conor McGregor accused the Dagestani of lying to the fans about his father’s declining health. According to Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov is lying about his father’s health to cover up his inactivity in MMA in recent months. Khabib Nurmagomedov hasn’t defended his lightweight belt since UFC 242, and Conor McGregor used this as an excuse to take another shot at the undefeated UFC champion.

Conor McGregor slams Khabib Nurmagomedov, claims Khabib father health reports are false

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov took to Instagram and mocked Conor McGregor by posting a picture from UFC 229, where the Irish fighter can be seen being manhandled by Khabib. Conor McGregor went on to lose his calm as he bit back at the Dagestani fighters by accusing them of misleading the fans. While several netizens voiced their opinion regarding the social media post in the comments section, Conor McGregor wrote, “I figured it was all just a cover-up about Abdulmanap. A cover-up to hide the lack of activity and the pulling out of fights and running away. Good luck but remember – Allah sees all!”

Despite McGregor's allegations, there have been several reports that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is dealing with some medical complications and is currently under medical care. A few days back, Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed that his father beat COVID-19 but is still in a ‘serious condition’. According to numerous reports, Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is still in Russia and is undergoing a string of medical tests at this point.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will back to defend his lightweight title against interim champion Justin Gaethje on his return to UFC action. While the date and venue of Khabib’s UFC return are yet to be finalised on papers, there are reports that the Dagestani is looking forward to comeback by the end of September. The fight could, possibly, be held in Abu Dhabi at UFC Fight Island. Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently the proud owner of a 28-0 win-loss record in MMA and will look forward to making it 29-0 in his upcoming fight against Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje.

Image courtesy: UFC.com