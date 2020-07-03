Khabib Nurmagomedov's Relationship With Father Abdulmanap And Childhood Memories

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov tragically passed away in Moscow on Wednesday aged 57, after a long battle with illness. A number of UFC fans on social media sent their condolences to the 31-year-old mixed martial artist following the 'Khabib father death' news. The Khabib Nurmagomedov father Abdulmanap was considered a legendary coach across several MMA disciplines but was suffering from a series of health complications after being diagnosed with coronavirus and suffered a heart attack, which led to his demise on July 3.

Khabib Nurmagomedov father death: Abdulmanap relationship with son Khabib

Undefeated UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov started off his MMA career under the guidance of his father, Abdulmanap. In an interview with RT Sport earlier this year, the Khabib Nurmagomedov father Abdulmanap revealed that his second-born Khabib was a hyperactive kid, always into outdoor activities. Abdulmanap then added that he never 'took it easy' on Khabib during his adolescent years.

'While growing up Khabib always hid behind his grandmother because she used to protect him from the punishments', he said. Although Khabib Nurmagomedev father Abdulmanap was strict with his children, he showcased an emotional side in 2018 by tearing up at the backstage of the Barclays Centre in the USA. It was when Khabib Nurmagomedov was crowned as UFC Champion at UFC 223.

Khabib father death: Khabib on his father Abdulmanap

In 2019, Khabib revealed that he wouldn't contemplate retirement until he has a discussion with his father. On Instagram, he wrote, 'If my father tells me I'm done - I'm done.' While being interviewed by a group of kids later in 2019, Khabib revealed that he got plenty of punishments from his father while growing up. 'I always listened to my father more than my mother because he would give me serious punishments', he said.

Khabib Nurmagomedov father death: Khabib father death news

Earlier In June, news broke that 'Khabib Nurmagomedov father has coronavirus'. Khabib revealed that he was visiting his father at a military hospital in Moscow on a daily basis but he also claimed that Abdulmanap's health was deteriorating. Although the reports on Khabib father death claim that the 57-year-old suffered a heart attack, Abdulmanap was twice placed into a medically-induced coma due to the effects of the coronavirus. Throughout his career, the Khabib Nurmagomedov father, Abdulmanap was present by his son's corner during professional fights but unfortunately, Khabib will no longer have his father's presence by his side for future bouts.

Khabib hasn't fought since September 2019, when he defended his UFC title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242.

Image Credits - Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram