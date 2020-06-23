Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father In ‘serious Condition’ Despite Beating Coronavirus

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed last week that his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov successfully beat coronavirus. However, recent reports suggest that he is still in critical condition. Khabib Nurmagoemdov admitted his father last month, and he was subsequently put in a medically induced coma in Moscow, after he was diagnosed with flu and heart complications due to COVID-19. While he is reportedly clear of the virus, Abdulmanap Nurmagomdov is now dealing with some more medical complications. Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov gave an update during a recent interview.

Also Read | UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov's Coach Gives An Update Regarding UFC Star And His Family's Condition

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov father still under medical care

Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to make his UFC comeback at Fight Island by putting his title on the line against Justin Gaethje. However, the exact date of his return is yet to be finalised by the UFC officials. However, his father’s declining health could potentially postpone the Dagestani’s return to UFC action.

While speaking to Russian channel One, Khabib Nurmagomedov gave an update regarding his father’s condition and stated that he is yet to overcome the medical complications of coronavirus. "The coronavirus itself is behind him, but the virus has had consequences for his kidneys and his heart. As for the virus, there's no need to worry, only about the other consequences," said Khabib Nurmagomedov. A few weeks ago, Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz also stated that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was continuing his recovery. However, it appears that the 57-year-old will need more time to make a full recovery.

Also Read | UFC news: Conor McGregor Has Retired, No Contact With Him: UFC President Dana White

UFC news: Khabib next fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been inactive in UFC since his last title defence against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242. While he was scheduled to face Tony Ferguson at the headliner of UFC 249, the Dagestani pulled out from the contest at the 11th hour. Khabib flew down to his hometown in Russia just before the fight and could not manage to fly out of the country following the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

The undefeated champion was then replaced by 'The Highlight' Justin Gaethje, who went on to defeat Tony Ferguson to earn an opportunity to fight for the title. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje are now slated to face each other for the UFC lightweight gold in the near future, which has been finalised as the 'Khabib next fight'. The fight is expected to go down at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read | UFC news: Dana White Reveals 'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury Could Be Included In EA UFC 4

Also Read | UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov Teases Fans With 'interesting Project' On Instagram

Image courtesy: Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram