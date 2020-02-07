UFC 247 Live Streaming Details, Where To Watch As Jon Jones Puts His Title On The Line

Jon Jones returns to action this Sunday. He will be defending his light heavyweight strap against another undefeated fighter Dominick Reyes. UFC 247 is going to have two title fights in the main card where Valentina Shevchenko will also defend her flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian. No wonder, the entire MMA community is pumped up for the show and hardcore fans don’t want to miss out on a single second of the event. Let us see how we can watch UFC 247 live from India.

UFC 247 live streaming details: Where to Watch?

Indian fans can catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 on scheduled time (television broadcast). Online users can tune into Jio TV, Airtel TV and Sony LIV app. However, Sony LIV users need to have paid subscriptions to watch UFC 247 live. You can also catch the action on UFC fight pass.

UFC 247: Preview

Jon Jones shares a similar record with Georges St-Pierre. They both have 13 successful title defences. A victory against Reyes will mark Jones as the fighter with the most number of title defences (14). However, Dominick Reyes (who is yet to taste a defeat in his MMA career) can add another feather in his cap by becoming the first man to defeat Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.

Valentina Shevchenko vs Katlyn Chookagian is also expected to be a thriller. While Valentina Shevchenko stands as the favourite in the fight, a lot of fans believe that Katlyn is capable of handing Valentina a loss at UFC 247.

Apart from the title bouts, Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi will be putting on a show in an intense heavyweight contest. Juan Adams and Justin Tafa are also going to square off against each other in a highly-anticipated heavyweight bout. Also, Mirsad Bektic and Dan Ige will fight each other to secure their spot in the featherweight mix.

