Dana White’s Priceless Reaction On Absurd Tyson Vs Jones Rule: 'There's No Knockouts?'

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are set to clash this Saturday night in a special exhibition bout at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. According to reports, the event has the calibre for record sales but the rules of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr sounds like something else entirely. In fact, UFC president Dana White, who’s a close friend of both the legendary fighters had no idea regarding the litany of rules in place for the upcoming fight.

California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive director Andy Foster previously talked to Boxing Scene where he revealed the rules for the fight, which some found absurd. Foster claimed that while Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will not be required to wear headgear, they will compete in an eight-round match, with each round only two minutes long. No knockouts are allowed and there also be no judges sitting ringside to offer scoring.

“They can exhibit their boxing skills, but I don’t want them using their best efforts to hurt each other. They’re going to spar hard, but they shouldn’t be going for a knockout,” he added.

Dana White reacts to Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight rules

Needless to say, when Dana White heard about these new rules, he couldn’t help but laugh at the absurdity of it all. “They’re not allowed to knock each other out? How do you enforce that? I’d like to bet that doesn’t happen. Can you bet on that?” said the UFC supremo at the UFC 255 post-fight press conference. Of course, that prompted White to discover that people can’t bet on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight since it’s an exhibition bout and not a legitimate fight.

Dana White was then amused to hear that the fight will not be scored and the winner will not be announced at the end of the match. “The hits keep coming,” White concluded. Despite many fans slamming Andy Foster and company for the new rules, it has to be noted that Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr have a combined age of 105.

Skip to 15:50 to hear Dana White talk about Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr

