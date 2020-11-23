Mike Tyson Shows Interest In Fighting “brilliant” Joshua, Fury, Others In Exhibition Bouts

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently expressed an interest in facing top heavyweights Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in a series of exhibition bouts for charity. The 54-year-old is currently preparing for his long-awaited return against Roy Jones Jr which is set to take place on November 28 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Just days before the showdown, Mike Tyson told BT Sport that his sights are firmly set on aiding people who “desperately need it” through raising money. Mike Tyson, who was once hailed at the 'Baddest Man on the Planet' hasn’t fought in the last 15 years. His last fight was in 2005 against Kevin McBride which he lost by technical knockout after quitting from the stool at the end of the sixth round (start of the seventh round), despite winning on the judges’ scorecard.

Mike Tyson ready to fight Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury currently dominate the heavyweight division, which ‘Iron’ Mike used to rule in his explosive heyday. Despite this, Mike Tyson is completely on board to utilise his popularity for good causes.

Mike Tyson remarked that Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are “brilliant” fighters and could fight in exhibition bouts to help people in need. Mike Tyson again reiterated that if a fight between him and a top heavyweight happens, he’ll fight solely for the charity and has no bad blood against the sport's biggest names.

“They could have exhibitions, and take the money from the exhibitions, because they're such big crowd pleasers, and they could help so many people,” he told BT Sport.

Mike Tyson then vowed to donate his earnings from the Jones bout to charity. Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will be officially sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) and the two will also go through required medical examinations and anti-doping tests.

According to Dailymail, both the fighters will wear oversized gloves for their eight-round exhibition bout and have been told not to seek a knockout. Apart from Tyson vs Jones Jr, the event will also feature bouts like Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan and Viddal Riley vs Rashad Coulter.

Image Source: AP, Mike Tyson Instagram