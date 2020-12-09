Daniel Cormier Won’t Be Watching Floyd Mayweather Vs Logan Paul: “It Does Nothing For Me”

UFC legend Daniel Cormier recently revealed that he’s not interested in watching the special exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul as it “does nothing for” him. The highly-criticised bout was officially announced this week by the two fighters, who also revealed that the bout will take place on February 20. The Initial reaction of the announcement was mixed, with some calling it a “joke,” while others predicting it to be one of the biggest PPVs of 2021.

Daniel Cormier on Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

In the recent episode of the DC and Helwani show, Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani discussed Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul. The two MMA analysts did gave their take on the match and circled out the positive aspects. However, when it comes to watching the fight, Daniel Cormier made it clear that he’s not watching the bout as it’s too predictable.

According to many, the fight is one-sided as Floyd Mayweather is a legend of the sport with an undefeated record of 50-0, while Logan Paul just went professional and lost his first and only fight against fellow YouTuber KSI. While Paul has the size and reach advantage, it means nothings against a professional boxer as fast and technical as Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather is also no stranger to exhibition matches, as he defeated Conor McGregor and Tenshin Nasukawa in same bouts.

Some fans claim that Floyd Mayweather only accepted the fight because he’ll make millions from the bout. Daniel Cormier also hailed Mayweather’s mind when it comes to business while citing the example of his last bout against Tenshin Nasukawa, where he made around $9 million for just 139 seconds of work. Daniel Cormier claimed that the bout doesn’t intrigue him stylistically as he’s not interested in “Floyd and Logan Paul play around” in the ring.

“To watch two real guys go out and spar hard like Mike and Roy did, I’m all in. But to watch Floyd and Logan Paul play around in there. Nah, I’m not buying no pay-per-view for that. I’m just not. It’s not even a boycott, I’m just not interested,” he added.

Image Source: AP, Logan Paul/ Instagram