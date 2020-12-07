Floyd Mayweather Confirms Fight With Popular YouTuber Logan Paul On February 20, 2021

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will make his much-awaited return to the ring as he’s scheduled to take on YouTuber Logan Paul. The pound-for-pound juggernaut confirmed the news on his social media pages, revealing that the exhibition bout will take place on February 20, 2021. This will be Mayweather’s first professional bout, since defeating UFC megastar Conor McGregor in August 2017. The Money Man last fought in an exhibition against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018.

Floyd Mayweather took a KO win against Nasukawa and earned around $9 million for just 139 seconds of work. The undefeated five-weight world champion also revealed that the tickets for Mayweather vs Paul are already on sale. Despite Logan Paul turning pro this year, the exhibition bout is expected to make millions, considering the popularity of both the stars.

Also Read l Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: KSI says Floyd is not going to fight “THE LOSER” Paul

Both men have been seen to be increasing their training output while engaging in a bit of trash talk. A few weeks ago, Logan Paul called Mayweather out, claiming that he’ll ruin his legacy with just one punch. The pound-for-pound juggernaut then hit back at the YouTuber while talking another aim at McGregor.

“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I'm not the one for the kid games. Three years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that b****,” Mayweather wrote.

Also Read l Mayweather next fight: Floyd to make his boxing return on February 28 in Tokyo

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Ticket details

According to the Fanmio website (via The Sun), the early bird pricing for the February event is at $24.99 for the first million tickets sold. The price of the ticket will then raise to $39.99, and then to $59.99 starting December 29, 2020. The website also claims that by February 11, 2021, the tickets will be sold for $69.99.

Also Read l Mayweather next fight: Floyd interested in fighting “MMA guys”

When is Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Who would win?

According to various reports, the YouTuber has a very slim chance of coming out on top against the 50-0 fighter. Paul has the size and reach advantage, but they likely mean nothing against a professional boxer as fast and technical as Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather is also no stranger to exhibition matches, as he defeated Conor McGregor and Tenshin Nasukawa in same bouts. Logan Paul is also less experienced as he just went professional recently, losing his first and only bout to KSI in 2019.

Also Read l Logan Paul YouTube: Logan raises $130,000 on live stream as he unboxes a Pokemon Booster Box

Image source: Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul/ Instagram