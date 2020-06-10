Daniel Cormier Says He’ll Retire After 'unfinished Business' With Stipe Miocic At UFC 252

UFC chief Dana White recently took to Twitter and announced that Daniel Cormier will face heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for the title at UFC 252 which will take place on August 15. After the announcement, Daniel Cormier spoke with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, where he opened up about his future in the sport. As the conversation went on, Daniel Cormier announced that he will retire after Miocic vs Cormier 3. “I will not be goaded into a fight again after this, I’m going to ride off into the sunset,” said Daniel Cormier.

This one is for all the marbles. 1-1, both knockouts but great fights, I can’t wait to fight this dude again!! Now it’s time to work as hard as I ever trained. #weareaka #zinkinsportsmanagement #2xheavyweightchamp 2xlightheavyweightchamp pic.twitter.com/BvyhectS4X — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 9, 2020

Also Read l UFC News: UFC Fight Island location revealed, Dana White 'cannot wait' for Yas Island to host events

Daniel Cormier retirement: Cormier reveals why he accepted Miocic vs Cormier 3

Daniel Cormier claimed that he loves doing commentary for UFC and he wants to keep doing that. He revealed that he accepted the fight at UFC 252 because he had some unfinished business with Stipe Miocic. According to reports, Daniel Cormier wanted to retire in March on his 40th birthday, but after going 1-1 against Stipe Miocic, he decided to fight him for the third time and complete the trilogy. “I love the game but I’m really loving the commentary, I’m really loving what life looks like after fighting but I have unfinished business before I can do that,” Daniel Cormier added.

Also Read l UFC News: UFC 251 set to be hosted at 'Fight Island' as Dana White looks to schedule 3 title fights

Daniel Cormier retirement: Will Daniel Cormier retire after Micocic vs Cormier 3?

It remains to be seen whether a potential Jon Jones fight will be enough to entice Daniel Cormier to return. Many fans claim that Daniel Cormier is not serious about retiring after Miocic vs Cormier 3 as the former champion has returned from retirement few times in the past. However, there is an increased possibility that Daniel Cormier has settled into his role as commentator and could indeed retire after Miocic vs Cormier 3.

Also Read l UFC News: UFC President Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's retirement announcement

Daniel Cormier says UFC must try to reverse Conor McGregor’s decision to retire

Following the conclusion of an impressive UFC 250 in Las Vegas, Conor McGregor shocked UFC fans as he announced his retirement from MMA. When asked if he was serious, McGregor said that he “wasn’t excited" by the sport anymore. Following Conor McGregor’s announcement, Daniel Cormier stated that the UFC should do everything they can to make the Irish superstar reverse his decision. “Everything’s just bigger when he competes,” Daniel Cormier remarked.

“You gotta figure it out, you gotta make it happen. Again it’s not worth the penalty if he walks away. It’s not worth it, you gotta make it work for him,” Daniel Cormier added.

Also Read l UFC News: Jorge Masvidal, Dana White feud; UFC President taunts BMF champ over wanting more money