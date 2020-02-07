Haas F1 Becomes The First Team To Reveal Its Car For Formula One 2020 Season

Auto racing team Haas on Thursday became the first F1 to reveal their Formula One 2020 season car after posting images of the new VF-20 online. The American team has opted for a red, grey and black colour scheme for the new season and this will be the fifth season on the grid. The American team recorded its best finish in 2018 i.e 5th in the championship before finishing a poor 9th on the table last year.
Haas will officially reveal its new car in public during the testing in Barcelona which begins on February 19. Both the Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean will be testing the new car, with Magnussen driving on day one, while Romain Grosjean will drive the car on the following day. The drivers are set to split the final day.
Speaking about the new VF-20 Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner is hopeful about team gaining an understanding of why the team struggled so much last year and finishing ninth on the Constructors Championship table. While speaking to F1 official website Steiner said that it is exciting to see the development of a new Formula One car and undoubtedly the VF-20 has to deliver where the previous car didn’t. He also said that with the regulations remaining stable into this season, it’s allowed the team to improve the car and find solutions and applications to channel into the design of the VF-20.
The defending champions will continue to pair Bottas with six-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who will be going after a Michael Schumacher-equalling 7th drivers’ title in 2020.
Ferrari will also continue their association with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc for the 2020 season as they
Max Verstappen will continue his partnership with young Alex Albon.
Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris will retain their seats for McLaren in the upcoming season.
Daniel Ricciardo will continue to drive for Renault, while his partner Nico Hulkenberg will be replaced by former Force India driver Esteban Ocon
Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly have been retained by Toro Rosso, with Kvyat marking a fifth season behind the wheel of one of the Italian team’s cars.
Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll will continue their partnership for their second season together at Racing Point.
Antonio Giovinazzi will continue his partnership at Alfa Romeo with 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen.
Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will continue their partnership for the fourth season running at the American Haas outfit.
George Russell will c will be joined by 2019 Formula 2 driver Nicholas Latifi, the only ‘new’ driver on the grid for 2020 season.