Danny Ainge Wants Tom Brady And Mookie Betts To Stay With Their Respective Teams In Boston

Boston Celtics' president of basketball operations Danny Ainge knows that sports business can be tricky. He wants the best athletes to stay put in Boston. In a recent interview, Danny Ainge said that he hopes that NFL star Tom Brady and MLB star Mookie Betts both stay with their respective clubs.

Celtics president Danny Ainge hopes Tom Brady and Mookie Betts stay in Boston

New England Patriots' Tom Brady is on the verge of free agency for the first time in his 20 year career. Meanwhile, Boston Red Sox is actively looking to trade their star player Mookie Betts.

In an appearance on NBC Sports before Celtics’ game against the Atlanta Hawks, Danny Ainge shared his thoughts on Boston losing two of their most prominent athletes. Ainge said that he hopes that the rumours are not accurate and both Tom Brady and Mookie Betts stay in Boston. Danny Ainge admitted that he doesn’t have to deal with Patriots’ salary cap and Red Sox’s tax structure. However, he hopes that both the Boston franchises can manage to keep the icons of their game around.

Danny Ainge says players like Tom Brady and Mookie Betts are hard to find

During his time as Celtics’ president of basketball operations, Danny Ainge has made his share of business moves. The recent examples include the trade of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Isaiah Thomas. The decisions were similar to the ones made by both Red Sox and Patriots. Danny Ainge said that players of that quality are hard to find. After a point of time, it is better for all parties involved to move on.

