Davante Adams Silences Seahawks Fans After Controversial First-down Call

Another Divisional Round setback took the wind out of the sails of the Seattle Seahawks. Russell Wilson's Lambeau Field woes also continued on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). However, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams took umbrage at Seahawks fans complaining about the level of officials presiding over the Divisional Round game of the NFL Playoffs.

Davante Adams shuts down Seahawks fans on Instagram

Davante Adams has evidently found the “additional footage.” pic.twitter.com/trnGK7R1cO — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 13, 2020

With just under two minutes remaining in the game, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stepped up to the plate, so to speak. Rodgers found tight end Jimmy Graham (incidentally a former Seahawks player), who reached for the first-down yard line. Did he make it? The officials certainly seemed to think so. After an extensive review of the incident, the referee chose to stand with the call. The Seahawks had a single timeout left, which they used. However, it turned out to be a case of too little too late for the Seattle Seahawks.

Davante Adams seemed to side with the officials after the game. A number of Seahawks fans took to Twitter to debate the official's call in the NFL Playoffs. Adams then tried his best to end that debate when the Packers wide receiver posted an image on his Instagram profile showing Jimmy Graham crossing the yellow first-down line that was projected on to the field.

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers march on

Regardless of the controversy, Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers will progress to NFC Championship game where they will face off against the San Francisco 49ers next week. For Marshawn Lynch, this could very well be the end of the road for the Super Bowl champion XLVIII champion. The Seahawks running back did, however, part with some words that aligned with his 'Beast Mode' approach to the NFL.

